Tech Tips to Ease your Life in France!

Planning to shift abroad where you know nothing about could be overwhelming and may cause cultural shock. Luckily, with technology around you, one can overcome a lot of difficulties which they may face at the time of renesting. Some of the technology could be intimidating on its own, but they will allow you to settle down smoothly in your French nest. Take a look at some of the tech tips which can ease your life in France.

Stay organized:

Whether you have a desktop, tablet or smartphone, having a printer in France saves you from a lot of hassle. So, you should definitely invest in a printer which has a scanner and photocopy function too. The French religiously like bureaucracy and paperwork. Hence you may need to prepare and send dozens of documents and pictures. With a scanner you can easily manage all the paperwork in the Cloud and access it anywhere you need from your smartphone. A lot of apps like Dropbox, Evernote helps you in organizing your documents, pictures and files, which you can upload from your phone, desktop or scanner.

Turn into a native:

Though you may know get fluent overnight, but when you are planning to learn a language, nothing is difficult. You have several apps that can make you learn French in your home. Babbel, DuoLingo, Kwiziq are a few to name. Even if learning French isn’t your top most priority, it is suggested to carry apps like iTransalate in your phone or Google translate that can help you immediately translate words and pictures. If you are using Google Chrome, then it will immediately translate all your French sites in your preferred language with just one mouse click.

Make friends:

Having a new social circle could be daunting, especially if you have no contacts in France. But, still here also technology comes to your rescue. There are several internet based community groups where you can register and make new friends. Use Meetup to see if there are community based groups in your locality.

Convenient money transfers:

The days of standing in long queues at the bank are over to change currency or transfer money. Now you can make secure bank transfers online with just a few taps. Again technology comes into play. Shop around and find out the best sites to use. You can go for Currencies Direct, TransferWise or OFX.

Search your own path:

Even when you have recently shifted to France, searching your way has never been simpler. You no longer have to hire a tour guide or find a paper map. You can plan your itinerary online via Google Maps, Waze or Mappy. Even if you are accessing the city with public transportation, then you get the timetable and itinerary online through TAM or RATP. And if you are in your own car or on foot, then a GPS would suffice your purpose. All you need is an internet connection and you are good to go anywhere in France.

Stay updated with the innovative health facilities:

Technology has also brought health services at your fingertips. With just a few taps and calls, you can easily get immediate health consultancy from the nearest doctor on call available. Geo Allo Medecin Garde is one of the best services to use. It allows you to get immediate attention from a doctor by detecting your geo-location and getting you instant attention from the doctor on call nearest to you. So, no matter where you are in France, you can avail its services and get instant help from a medical professional. Be it any day, you can use their services for your medical needs.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com