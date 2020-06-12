Three Amazing Technologies that have Brought Online Slots to Life!

For a long time, people believed that there was simply no substitute for the rush of the casino floor. After all, it’s an assault on all the senses. In some of the big Las Vegas casinos, you’re overcome with excitement thanks to the bright lights, the rush of falling coins, and the smell of the fresh food wafting from the in-house restaurants.

However, it’s now more common than ever for us to play our favorite slot and casino games from home. Plus, because the technology has improved so much in such a short period of time, it can feel like we’re in a Vegas casino while we’re on our own sofa. Here’s a rundown of the ground-breaking technology that makes online slot games so fun, realistic, and enjoyable.

1. Virtual Reality Slots

Can’t make the trip to the casino? Then why not bring the casino floor into your living room with the use of virtual reality?

When you wear a virtual reality headset, you’re immersed in the game and the casino experience. You can wander, choose the table or the slot you’d like to sit at and play the available game. As a bonus, when you’re playing your favorite slot this way, you even get to pull the lever yourself and watch the wheels spin.

In fact, although many people consider virtual reality to be the future of online slots and casinos, the time really is now for this technology. This is because https://www.cnbc.com/ have revealed that virtual reality gambling is expected to grow 800 percent by 2021.

2. Gameplay Improvements and Game Choice

Go back 20 years, and gamblers only really had one or two slot games to choose from, with the option of three reels or five. However, now, thanks to improving technologies, the options are almost limitless. At https://games.paddypower.com/ alone, there’s a choice of over 500 virtual online slot and casino games, so you can play a different title each day.

This increased choice in the market from all providers means you can find a style of game that suits your mood. So, rather than sitting on a casino floor, you can choose to go fishing, explore the culture of Ancient Egypt, or even take part in your favorite TV show, such as Deal or No Deal.

However, it’s not just the choice of titles that has improved, as the gameplay is also far better thanks to quicker processing speeds and improved graphics cards. Rather than being jumpy and blocky, slots have cascading reels, more ways to win, and even better prizes.

3. Blockchain Payment Technology

Finally, when we’re playing online slots, we also have safe ways of depositing cash and claiming winnings. This is because many providers allow payments to be made through PayPal or cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin via the blockchain. This helps provide users with two main benefits: safety and anonymity.

With blockchain particularly, it’s almost impossible for hackers to steal your data or your cryptocurrency, according to https://www.ibm.com/. This means that playing slots online is safer than it ever has been before.

In the last two decades, online slots have undergone a serious makeover, and they’re now better than ever for the players. Looking to the future, as virtual reality fully takes hold, we can look for further improvements for consumers, such as augmented reality, which will take virtual reality to the next level. In addition, other forms of wearable technology may come to the fore, such as smartwatches and the next wave of smartphones.

One thing’s for sure, even though the improvements made to online slots over the last 20 years are immeasurable, we’re only at the first step of the technological revolution.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com