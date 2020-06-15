MacBook Users Guide 7 Key Things Every New Mac User Should Know!

MacBooks are sleek, portable, and some of Apple’s most popular machines.

However, if this is your first time using a MacBook, there may be a learning curve to Apple’s software, macOS. Though the learning curve may take some time to get used to, there are many guides to help you along the way.

Of course, it’s essential to read up on your new MacBook because you start using it. Keep on reading for the MacBook users guide and seven key things every new Mac user should know.

Familiarize Yourself With iCloud

If you use an iPhone, you may already know what iCloud is and how it works.

At its core, iCloud is designed to keep all of your photos, contacts, messages, etc. backed up through your Apple ID. If you have an iPhone and get a MacBook, you can sync your data through your Apple ID and have continuity across all of your devices.

This means that if you open your MacBook, you can resume a message you were typing on your iPhone. Or, if you took a photo on your iPhone, that photo will appear on your MacBook.

Another benefit is the iCloud Keychain, which keeps off your passwords safe across your devices. iCloud Keychain is also great if you don’t want to remember all of your passwords.

The iCloud setup will occur when you are setting up your MacBook, and it will have you log in with your Apple ID and password. Even if you don’t use an iPhone or have an Apple ID, you can set up an account at that screen as well.

If you don’t have an iPhone, using iCloud is still great for keeping your MacBook’s content synced. Additionally, it allows you to get applications from the app store.

Find the Functionality in Finder

Finder is one of the very first things you will see in your MacBook setup process.

Finder is essentially the backbone of all of your apps, files, and documents. To look for a file, simply select the “Finder” face icon on your dashboard at the bottom of your screen or the very top of your menu.

This will give you access to all of your documents and their organization based on iCloud, Downloads, Desktops, Documents, and more.

Learn the Gestures and Shortcuts

Just like Windows machines, MacBooks have their gestures and shortcuts that can make your computing life a lot easier.

For example, do you want to search for documents or just ask a general question quickly? Spotlight Search is an excellent resource for quick guidance or for finding files.

To use spotlight search, just hit command + spacebar. By doing this, a search bar will appear on your screen. From here, you can type in whatever you need to find or search for.

Additionally, MacBook’s have a large trackpad with haptic feedback, known as “Multi-Touch.” Because of its large surface area, the trackpad has it’s own gestures as well To launch Mission Control, which will show you all of the applications, desktops, and only content you have open, simply swipe up on the trackpad with four fingers.

To swipe between different applications you are using, use four fingers on the trackpad and swipe left or right.

Moreover, if you are used to a Windows machine, here is a handy tip:

Control – Command

Alt – Option

Enter – Return

Backspace – Delete

This way, if you are trying to copy or paste on a mac, it will be Control + Shift + C and paste is Control + Shift + V.

How to Close Out Applications

When you are in an application on your MacBook, you may think that the red button may close out the app.

This is not the case, and you can look at your dashboard at the bottom to see which apps are still open. If there is a dot below the app, that means it is still open. To close the app completely, right-click on the app and select “Quit.”

How to Help Your Mac If It Keeps Restarting

If your Mac keeps restarting, there can be a multitude of reasons. First, check your software and make sure all of your apps are up to date as well. If your software is good to go, then check any devices that you may have plugged into your MacBook, such as hard drives.

Additionally, you can always boot your MacBook into “safe mode” by holding down the shift key when you restart. This allows the Mac to remove any peripheral issues like logins or apps from running while you are booting up.

If your MacBook can launch in Safe Mode, then it was most likely a software issue.

Taking Screenshots

Screenshots are super simple on MacBook, and they allow you to take a full capture of your screen. To do this, simply click Shift + Command + 3.

The screenshot will appear on your desktop, where you can edit and reformat if you desire.

MacBook Users Guide: Use Your Resources and Take Today at Apple Class

If you live near an Apple Store, then you will have access to their Today at Apple sessions. These sessions are for beginners, intermediate, and even Mac masters.

At this moment, they have also offered home sessions to keep you safe during this time.

This gives you hands-on experience with the MacBook and can even offer you more advanced tips that can boost your productivity if you don’t live near an Apple store, no worries. When you purchase your MacBook, Apple will send you an email where you can make a live, personal setup appointment with an Apple Specialist.

This way, you can have the guidance in the comfort of your own home. Additionally, Apple will send you more setup videos that can be a reference point for when you are first getting started.

Master Your MacBook

With these seven tips, you are on your way to mastering your Macbook. With this MacBook user guide, you will be able to know the key features and functionality of your new machine and use it with ease.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com