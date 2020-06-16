An Amazing Infographic from Red Light Cameras to Safe from Deadly Roadway!

Red light running is a frequent and often deadly roadway hazard that is responsible for hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries every year. One of the most effective ways of preventing red light running is to install speed cameras at dangerous intersections. According to an IIHS study, red light cameras reduce the rate of fatal crashes by 21%.

Before red lights could give tickets, the only way for an officer to ticket someone who ran a red light would be to dangerously chase them through the intersection.

According to AAA, drivers running red lights result in 28% of crash deaths at signalized intersections.

Furthermore, in 2017 939 people were killed in red light running crashes.

Cities put up red light cameras so that they can catch people who run red lights illegally, especially at collision prone intersections.

Red light cameras photograph vehicles that run through red lights, who are then given a moving violation ticket.

Red light cameras have in-ground sensors that can automatically detect cars that run red lights.

You will not get a red light camera ticket if you are already in the intersection waiting to turn as the light turns red

Tickets are only issued to vehicles that enter the intersection after the light is red.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that properly implemented red light cameras reduced the fatal red light running crash rate of large cities by 21% and the rate of all fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14%.

If you’re wondering what states have speed cameras, the answer is—most states!

Most states have very few, but states like New York, Maryland, Illinois, Florida, and California have hundreds.

Unless you are familiar with the intersection or there is a sign posted, there is no real way to know if you are approaching a red light camera.

Sometimes, you may see the camera by the intersection attached to a street sign; however, not all red light cameras look the same.

How much is a red light camera ticket? Usually about $300, but it depends on where the ticket is incurred.

The best way to avoid a speed camera ticket is to be a cautious and safe driver.

According to AAA’s Traffic Safety Culture Index, 85% of drivers see running red lights as very dangerous, yet almost one in three say they ran through one within the past 30 days.

To prevent accidents, it is important to follow road safety laws and be mindful of all road signs and signals.

Avoid distractions on the road so that you are aware when a light is changing ahead.

Be sure to follow the speed limit and slow down for yellow lights – don’t speed up!

