Every year, more than 5,000 people are injured on the job in the United States. Are you part of this group? Are you getting ready to go back to work after taking time off to recover?

When people return to work after being injured, it’s common for them to be expected to follow certain light-duty work restrictions. Are you unsure of what these restrictions are or how they apply to you? If so, keep reading to learn everything you need to know.

What Are Light-Duty Work Restrictions?

It’s totally understandable if you’re a bit confused by the idea of light-duty work or light-duty restrictions. After all, the term is pretty vague.

When it comes to workers’ compensation law, the term “light duty” most commonly refers to work that is less demanding than the regular duties a person carried out prior to their injury. The work might be less demanding physically and/or mentally, depending on the person’s specific injuries.

Examples of Light-Duty Work

There are different levels of restrictions that a person might have to abide by when they go back to work. The following are some of the most common types of restrictions:

Sedentary restrictions : A person must do jobs that primarily involve sitting with limited walking, standing, and lifting

: A person must do jobs that primarily involve sitting with limited walking, standing, and lifting Lifting restrictions : Limits on the amount of weight a person can lift as part of their job

: Limits on the amount of weight a person can lift as part of their job One-handed restrictions: A person must only be assigned work that they can do one-handed (sometimes with light assistance using their injured arm/hand)

The type of light duty work a person does will vary depending on their specific restrictions. Here are some specific examples of tasks that a person could do based on the restrictions listed above:

Sedentary work : Reviewing invoices, shredding documents, making sales calls, conducting research, creating workplace plans or protocols, etc.

: Reviewing invoices, shredding documents, making sales calls, conducting research, creating workplace plans or protocols, etc. Lifting-restricted work : Cleaning, organizing, inventory checks, restocking shelves (dependent on object weight limits), etc.

: Cleaning, organizing, inventory checks, restocking shelves (dependent on object weight limits), etc. One-handed work: Shredding documents, making sales calls, light cleaning and organizing, inventory checks, restocking shelves, etc.

Returning to work with light-duty restrictions in place can be tricky for employees and employers. That’s why it’s important to know the types of tasks that a person can complete while still abiding by certain restrictions. This helps to make the process easier for everyone involved.

Get Ready to Go Back to Work

Now that you know more about what light-duty work restrictions are and how they apply to you, do you feel more confident about returning to your job? Do you know more about what you can do and what will likely be expected of you?

Be sure to keep the information listed above in mind as you get ready to go back. Share it with your employer and supervisors so you’re all on the same page once you return to the workplace, too.

