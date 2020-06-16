Your Guide to Making the Sale!

Closing a deal is the most crucial step if you work in sales. However, this critical time can be sabotaged by some of the most minor phrases or inconveniences. Things as annoying as insecure voicemail greetings and not quickly getting a callback or a delayed email response when contract adjustments have been flying back and forth all day can ruin your moment.

Sticking With Tradition

There are a few closing techniques that rely on psychological pressure to nudge the buyer over the edge into the contract. The “now or never” approach tries to convince the customer to close the deal because of a special incentive that is hinged upon the close. Things like “this is the last one” or “we can fast track you to installation if you sign today” are tricks that some sales individuals rely on to hurry the customer along. The sense of urgency is useful in motivating some folks but turns off others because it is a standard sales tactic. A summary closing is when all the values and benefits of the product or item are repeated to get the prospective buyer to sign. This approach summarizes why the purchase is going to be such a great deal for the consumer.

Moving Toward Modern Approaches

Summary approaches or the “now or never” tactic still have some effectiveness, but many sales personnel are finding them too old-fashioned and statics. When you are making the close, you shouldn’t be focused on the final moments of the purchase but the entire sales process and the relationship that was established. When you have fully discovered the customer’s needs and you have communicated how the item will be an affordable and satisfactory way to solve the need, you shouldn’t have as much difficulty in making the final sale.

To get to the point where you know their need and can meet the need, you should ask probing questions throughout the sales exchange. The conversation needs to open and continue through a lens that is focused on the close. Figure out the desire in the client and prospective barriers to making a sale, eliminating them through answers and selling the value and benefits. Framing the close in the form of the question can even be enough to have the customer admitting the product is just right. Ask your client “In your opinion, does the product that I am offering take care of your problem and meet your needs?” If there are still reservations, you can continue with the dialogue. If they can answer yes, then follow up with “Well, is there any reason why we can’t get this taken care of today?” You are asking for the closure while also ruling any of their objections.

You may also need to be a little more intuitive with your customer’s needs and interests in an item. After making your presentation, you need to anticipate what the comebacks may be. This is where knowing your competition and a little about the company will come in handy. Don’t walk into a sale (or close) blind. Be prepared to negotiate, maybe removing a key feature from a product or service but yet extending a discount as well. Knowing they can’t get what they want, even though the price point sounds better, maybe enough to motivate them into signing your contract.

Those who are first starting out in sales know how important it is to make the close, especially when they are being motivated by their commission paycheck. It’s a risk, and sometimes a gamble, to earn that big account, leading to a lot of research and studying the techniques that prove to be the most effective in getting that signature on the bottom line.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com