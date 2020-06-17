Things To Know About Using Salesforce For Nonprofits!

As a comprehensive CRM software option for for-profit businesses, Salesforce has created its name in all industrial tiers. While nonprofit organizations also use Salesforce to a certain extent, they mostly do not take full advantage of all the available features. Move Data Salesforce for Nonprofits can help you manage your operations and benefit your fundraising arsenal if you understand these five important things to know about it.

Constituent Management

It is the prime task of every nonprofit organization to gather all supporters’ information and use them to design more efficient strategies and fundraising events. Without knowing where to invest in getting more donors, volunteers, and supporters, you cannot move forward with your mission.

Therefore, you must use Salesforce to manage all constituent data. You can segregate this data and create supporter profiles with customized fields. You can use the web-to-lead feature and convert the online forms to profiles, very easily. This way, all your data will be available in manageable data sets for further utilization.

Event Management

Be it a small event or a grand function, you will need the means to handle your logistics, marketing, guest list, and so on. Salesforce gives you a holistic view of your idea and suggests the most viable ways to go about it.

It maximizes your event management experience and, with the right integrations, can tackle all last-minute issues arising in events. It also takes care of the guest experience and does not leave them unattended after the event. It collects feedback, which can be used later for improvement.

Fundraising Campaign Management

As you are a nonprofit organization, you highly depend on funds to keep serving your cause. You need to devise fundraising techniques and strategies to keep the money flowing in. Salesforce offers you a lot of immediate tactics like online fundraising and peer-to-peer fundraising.

In online fundraising, the money is easily transferred to your favorable choice, without any hassles. In peer-to-peer fundraising, you can feed in the donor information in Salesforce for enhanced user experience. This way, you can easily manage your data and information while raising money and reaching out to a broader audience.

Marketing and Communications

Marketing and communications hold immense importance in making people notice your endeavors. As a nonprofit organization, you have to get others to believe in your cause. Your past fundraisers and constant engagement, including word-of-mouth from your donors, increase your success rate.

With Salesforce, you get easy options to use the most far-reaching tools like Email Marketing, Social Media, Direct Mail, etc. Using these tools, you can easily tap on the right audience group and reach out to them with your professional materials and engaging content. You can also use the Salesforce Marketing Cloud for better all-in-one marketing options.

Reports and Dashboard Organisation

When you have compiled all your data in Salesforce, it is now time to make substantial use of this compilation. There are built-in reporting tools in the system which can help you segregate your data set under different categories. This way, you can quickly identify your target group, depending on the purpose of your search.

There are filters to separate your new donors, progress in fundraisers, survey responses, etc. to break down large data files into smaller reports. This will further help you develop better strategies for your organization.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com