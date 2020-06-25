Qualities To Look For When Selecting An Elearning Content Provider!

As more and more businesses realize the employee training, the learning and development landscape has seen tremendous growth in the demand for custom training content.

As a result of this increased demand, the training content production business has become lucrative and the industry has seen the rise of many new players in the area.

This means that for those looking to outsource the development of their training content have an abundance of choices to choose from.

While having choices is never a bad thing, too many can lead to confusion and an increased possibility of making the wrong decision.

When it comes to a training content vendor, choosing the wrong one can prove to be an expensive mistake, not just in terms of money, but also in terms of wasted time.

To help you avoid such a mishap, we’ve prepared a list of attributes possessed by the best elearning vendors in the industry.

Let’s see what these are:

A Reputable Online Presence

The online presence of any business is the face of the business. If one doesn’t put efforts in building and maintaining a positive online presence, chances are they are not as serious as you want your outsourcing partner to be.

Thus, it is important to evaluate the online reputation of your prospective outsourcing partner. From checking for reviews on niche platforms and Google to looking at their social media activity, try to analyse how much effort they are putting in creating a positive brand image for themselves.

This exercise will help identify some of the best online learning platforms and content vendors for your needs and make the following steps easier.

A Proven Track Record

Client References & Case Studies

This is an obvious one. A track record of delivering high-quality projects and respecting deadlines is a testament that your business will receive the same treatment from your outsourcing partner.

To analyse this, ask your prospective content vendors for case studies and examples of their past work. Moreover, ask them for references of happy clients that you can talk to about their experience. A good content vendor will have at least one client willing to jump on a call and vouch for their services based on their experience.

Enthusiasm

An experienced training content vendor will know how they can improve upon your training plan or content development plan.

Chances are, they must have worked on several projects before yours and will have a pretty good grasp of what works best in various training scenarios.

With this knowledge, a great training content vendor will have enthusiastic suggestions on how you can improve various aspects of your training initiatives.

Clear Communication

Emphasis on clear and efficient communication is one of the most telling qualities of any outsourcing vendor. A great training content provider will be crystal clear about communicating all aspects of the project to you and will push you to do the same.

Right from the first quote they provide, they will be clear about the pricing, the deliverables, the timelines, and everything else in between. Similarly, they must also have a defined process that will help them understand your training needs with ease.

If any of these things are missing, it is best to move on and continue your search for an elearning vendor.

Ability To Deliver A Detailed Plan

As mentioned earlier, a great content vendor will have experience of working for projects in all sorts of situations. Keeping this in mind, ask your prospects about their plan to meet your outsourcing needs. Some questions you can ask to gauge their preparedness are:

How will they meet the deadlines set by you?

What will happen when there is a delay?

Why are delays caused? What happens when there is a delay from your side?

What tools will they use to collaborate with your in house subject matter experts? Who will provide your team with these tools?

Conclusion

These were just some of the qualities of a dependable training content provider. Did we miss out on any? Share them with us in the comments below!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com