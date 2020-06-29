How Do VoIP Phones Work A Simple Guide!

Did you know that about 2.4 billion calls are made by cell-phone each day in the USA? Despite the rise of instant messaging, it seems people still see the old-fashioned telephone call as the most efficient communications solution.

If you use telephones frequently in your workplace, what new technologies are available? How can you increase the quality of your telephone technology without raising the service costs?

VOIP telephone technologies can help. If you are wondering “how do VOIP phones work?” then we are here to help. Simply follow our in-depth article to find out everything you need to know.

What Does VOIP Mean?

VOIP phone technology uses your internet connection to send telephone signals. As you can imagine, you can send much more information through an internet connection. This means that the quality of the call and the functionality available with VOIP technology is much greater.

Just in case you are wondering, VOIP stands for Voice Over Internet Protocol.

Why Use VOIP?

There are many good reasons why businesses are turning to VOIP technology. It is easy to install VOIP telephones, as you simply connect them to your existing internet connection.

Because of this, it is easy to scale up or down your VOIP telephone usage according to your business needs.

Should you need to connect your phone conversations with software applications ie in the case of call-centers, you can do so quickly and easily.

Can VOIP Replace All My Current Phones?

The short answer is yes. You can easily replace all your fixed-line phones with VOIP telephones sets with little difficulty.

However, many do not realize that you can also use VOIP technology on mobile devices. You can use VOIP technology on your smartphone or computer. This means that people can reach you at home or on the move with the same number.

How VoIP Phones Work

In previous times, your phone call would be transmitted along wires from your workplace to a PBX Exchange. From there it would pass along wires until it reached its final destination.

VOIP removes much of this hardware. The signal from your phone is routed to an electronic exchange usually based in a cloud location.

How Do VOIP Phones Work and Many Other Important Questions

If you are looking to upgrade communications technologies in your office or workplace, installing VOIP should be a priority. Its ability to work in conjunction with your current internet installation simplifies matters.

VOIP technology is not complicated. When presenting this to your management if someone asks you “how do VOIP phones work?”, you are in a position to explain its many great features.

VOIP is just one of a number of IT solutions that could increase the efficiency of your business. If you would like to know more about these solutions, why not follow our feed? We provide details of the latest tech developments that can help you and your business.

