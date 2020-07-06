Will the Online Casino Industry be the Driving Force Behind Virtual Reality’s Push to Become Mainstream?

The online casino industry was a major factor in the rise of smartphones and tablets throughout the 2010s. Now, in the 2020s, it could also be the driving force behind the push to get virtual reality into the mainstream. The first generation of VR headsets including the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive were released in 2016 but, up to now, these have failed to reach mass audiences. This has led to questions about whether the technology will be able to live up to its initial hype. Whether VR is successful or not could come down to how the online casino industry uses it.

Leading Developers Working on Content

A lot of analysts think that VR going mainstream is only a matter of time. Some projections suggest that its usage could spike in 2023, with a predicted revenue of $14.8 billion. For this to happen, the biggest industries will need to boost its popularity. The online casino sector always innovates when new technology comes about, and some of the leading developers have been experimenting with VR options.

Microgaming’s VR Roulette offering is the most famous VR creation so far. The online casino giant used the technology to put players in front of a virtual roulette table, where they can place bets and watch the wheel spin. The beauty of online roulette currently lies in the existing abundance of options, from Age of Gods Roulette to Superman Roulette. This variety suggests that players of the game will be open to VR options when they are released as well.

If VR Roulette does take off, this could lead to more table games like blackjack and baccarat receiving a VR makeover. Within the space of a few years, players could find themselves walking around full-scale virtual casinos from the comfort of their own homes. This is an exciting prospect and one which will surely drive sales of VR headsets through the roof.

Consoles Will Also Have a Role to Play

The online casino industry is likely to play a big part in the rise of VR, but it won’t be the only offshoot of the gaming sector to contribute. The next generation of PlayStation and Xbox are right around the corner, and the flagship consoles from Sony and Microsoft have been tipped to have a heavy focus on VR.

Sony already introduced PlayStation VR on the PS4, and it ended up beating Oculus and HTC Vive in terms of device sales. One of the reasons for its success was the array of quality games available, from Batman: Arkham VR to Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. The number of games using VR on the next generation should increase massively, meaning that owning a VR headset may become a necessity.

VR has taken a lot longer to explode than many people originally expected, but it does appear as though its mainstream usage is on the horizon. The online casino industry will have a big part to play in this VR boom, as will the next generation of consoles.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com