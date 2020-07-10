Solutions to a Loud Macbook Fan Noise!

Macbooks are known for their reliability, but even these computers tend to drop in performance after a while. There are various problems that users encounter. Some are easier to deal with and can be eliminated immediately. On the other hand, there are more troublesome problems that can become too problematic.

Loud fan noise is one of the best examples. It might not seem like that big of a deal to some, but there are users who cannot complete any work on the Mac simply because the noise is too distracting. Here are some solutions as to how you can solve the issue.

Solution #1 – Upgrade Air Circulation

You should start by finding out whether your room’s air circulation is up to par. According to https://macpaw.com/how-to/reduce-mac-fan-noise and other sources you can find on the subject, air circulation should be one of the priorities.

The internal system of the computer plays a prominent role as well, but if the room is not ventilated properly, it will put a further strain on the Macbook’s fans.

The situation becomes even worse when you have to use a computer in summer. Hot temperatures can sometimes lead to damage to the internal hardware if the fans are not doing the work properly.

If the situation sounds familiar, give your computer more fresh air to work with. Open a window, turn on the air conditioner, or even purchase a special cooling pad. The accessory is a great addition.

Finally, it is worth pointing out that regular restarts will also give more breathing room to the Mac. So restart it every few hours or when you notice that the fan noise is getting too loud.

Solution #2 – Check for Malware

You may find some articles about how Macbooks are not prone to malware, viruses, and other cybersecurity threats. However, every reasonable Mac user should know that the situation is different.

A computer that is full of viruses and malware is bound to underperform. Mismanagement of resources will eventually lead to overworked fans. In other words, one problem leads to another.

Scan the system and make sure that there are no corrupted files. And take a proactive approach by having antivirus constantly checking for potential threats and eliminating any that are detected.

Solution #3 – Free up System Resources

There ought to be some applications that are consuming the memory and other resources without returning anything in return. Launch the Activity Monitor tool and sort the processes by either memory or CPU usage.

Think about which of these apps you can remove or replace with a better alternative. For example, an internet browser like Chrome is notorious for the amount of memory it requires to run. Trying different browsers can make a big difference.

Solution #4 – Run Some Tests

There are various applications that can help you test the fans as well as other hardware thoroughly. If you notice sudden jumps of the temperature and noise coming from the fans without doing anything on the Mac in particular, it could be that the problem lies in the hardware.

It may take a while to check everything, but if this is a serious problem, you want to get down to the bottom of it and find the best possible solution. Only then will you be able to use the Mac without getting bothered by the loud noise coming from the internal fans.

Solution #5 – Clean Dust and Dirt Inside

It may surprise you how much dirt and dust accumulates over time. All the filth inside is one of the most common causes behind the loud noise fans. And cleaning all that should be a regular thing, not something you do once every year.

Be careful with taking the Mac apart, though. It requires diligence and patience. And in case you are not confident in your skills, ask someone who has the experience and can help you.

Solution #6 – Free up Drive Space

Lack of available storage space also puts a toll on the system. Macs are not known for spacious hard drives in the first place, so a lot of users struggle to keep all of their data on the computer.

If you have only a few gigabytes of free space left, do not be surprised to hear loud fan noises and experience other issues.

Think about what you can do. Perhaps there is an abundance of useless files from email attachments or downloads. Transferring some stuff to clouds and external storage devices can also help.

Solution #7 – Take Computer to Repair Store

If the loud fan noise is not going away, you are left with the final solution – taking the Mac to a service store and having someone look at it for you. It will cost you money, but the solution is still better than buying a new Macbook, especially if you are on a tight budget already.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com