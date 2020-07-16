Utilising HR Software To Manage Remote Staff!

The pandemic has impacted every sector across the world and one of the most noticeable changes that businesses have had to adapt to is increasing numbers of staff working from home. This can, of course, come with complications, even the most equipped HR staff could not have prepared themselves for what we are experiencing today.

That’s why implementing the right software is essential, not only for HR but for staff and managers to be able to work as easily as possible during such difficult times. Utilising global HR systems helps to not just manage staff who are temporarily working remotely, but also any team members who have been hired across the globe or are in international offices.

By doing so, communication can be maintained, a vital element during the crisis. Keeping things consistent between all staff, no matter where their location ensures easy usage of these systems while providing equal resources to everyone.

In this article, we discuss what these platforms are, what are the features and benefits and what to look out for when choosing a vendor.

What Is HR Software?

These are cloud-based platforms that aid the HR staff and teams to achieve their overall goals within the organization. It helps alleviate monotonous tasks so their time can be allocated to more productive and profitable duties.

Many of these HR management systems can be integrated into current systems, meaning previous investments are not wasted and staff are not having to be fully retrained with workplace software.

It organises employee information, can generate data-led reports and eliminates unnecessary paperwork that is both wasteful and can take up precious floor space within the office.

What Do HR Management Systems Do?

Improve Communication

Communication within businesses can often be a struggle, especially within large organizations that could be located within different areas or even countries.

HR, management or any other staff member can use these platforms to send out messages that won’t get lost in a busy email inbox. Features such as opening trackers can flag any recipients who have not opened and read these messages so they can be chased, ensuring all relevant information is relayed correctly.

Performance Management

Managers can analyse employees’ current skill set, lay out performance goals remotely and track performance and improvement.

This can also help to signal any member of staff who may be underperforming, so support and guidance can be provided before standards slip, confidence is shattered and clients are left unsatisfied.

Onboarding

HR management systems use applicant tracking systems (ATS) that streamlines the hiring process, especially useful when large numbers of applications are applying for the same role.

It can post roles to various job boards and websites, store data of candidates and screen resumes to find the ideal match.

HRIS

Human resources information systems are a vital part of proper HR management, not only do these store employee contact information but also help to manage payroll and keep legal requirements in check.

These systems are available on their own, but integrating them with HR management software can make finding this information easier and quicker for HR teams.

Holiday Requests

Staff can access their own password-protected portals to request time off. In doing so, management can make easy decisions to approve or deny these requests by having a quick overview of who else within that department may already have these days off.

With everyone working remotely, it can be difficult to keep track of this without the visual representation of empty desks. Seeing this all in an easy-to-follow format means there will be no understaffing issues and standards will not be impacted.

Training

Collating all employees to provide training can be tricky, let alone with everyone working from home.

Using HR software means that management can create training programmes, tailored to each employee and team skill set, that can be completed at a time that best suits each individual.

Once again, progress can be tracked and management can monitor any staff member who needs guidance.

Time Sheets & Expenses

Staff still need to clock hours while working from home and expenses may need to be claimed for equipment or mileage.

This can be kept in one place and signed off by management and directors. Timesheets can show if any employee is lagging behind and not doing their contracted hours.

This does not always show a reflection of poor work ethics, staff could be struggling with the current situation and it’s important for HR to look after the mental wellbeing of staff and this can be an early sign of diminishing mental health.

Looking For The Right HR Software Vendor

There are thousands of HR software suppliers out there and it’s important to choose the right one to make the most out of your investment.

Real experiences are invaluable, speak to contacts within the sector to gauge what are the most popular suppliers and any to avoid that may have caused issues.

Asking contacts if there were elements of packages that were deemed a waste or tools that they wish they had invested in can provide a real insight into what is actually needed.

It is easy to be blinded with amazing technology and intricate systems, while these are great, they don’t always provide the support you need. Their helplines may have specialists in software at the end of the line but their expertise could stop there.

Choosing a vendor that also houses HR specialists who can be there to provide impartial HR advice is one of the most valuable elements you could use.

Even after the pandemic has blown over, more and more staff members are requesting to work remotely permanently or at least a few days a week. Getting everything in place as soon as possible will help safeguard businesses for the future.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

