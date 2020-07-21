All the Horror Movies That Are Not For the Faint Hearted!

Over the years, the horror genre has earned a name for itself in the entertainment industry. From slasher classics to gory flicks, there are a galore of horror movies you can pick and watch. You might never run out of these titles because the entertainment scene isn’t likely to ever abandon the genre.

Hollywood has presented some of the best horror movies. If you’re someone who’s always eyeing some thrill, some adventure and a hint of jump scares, we have compiled a list of horror movies made for you. A little disclaimer before we start the list! These horror movies aren’t for the faint of heart. Don’t run a movie marathon if you’re not ready to watch one.

Candyman

Would you dare yourself to chant ‘Candyman’ five times in front of the mirror? Or do you believe it’s just another harmless urban legend? That’s what we believed until we watched the 90s horror movie, Candyman. And yes, we proved ourselves wrong.

Final Destination

If bad luck had an existence then it would be the Hollywood horror movie series, Final Destination. Out of all the events in the movies, you will end up with a rollercoaster ride phobia, that’s for sure.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Circuses have been deemed nightmarish for obvious reasons. While you do not find any killer clowns there but most of us have always been scared of stepping in front of one. Killer Klowns from Outer Space concocts your childhood fears into one and presents you blood-mongering killer clowns.

The Evil Dead

The 1981 movie, The Evil Dead was certainly ahead of its time. From the nauseating gory visuals to jump scares, the movie is a complete package for horror movie fanatics. The movie is two hours long and is a rollercoaster ride into the abyss of terror and body horror from start to finish.

1922

A husband’s lust for money makes him do the unthinkable. But little does he know that the repercussions he is bound to face would drive him insane. 1922 is based on Stephen King’s novella and reflects King’s literary style through and through.

The Ring

Based on Japan’s horror classic, Ringu, The Ring was a hit of its time. Japanese horror has a unique flair to it. There’s not a lot of gore or screeching but you still end up being terrified to the core. And that’s exactly what the Hollywood remake reflects.

Cloverfield

Extraterrestrial monsters, deep sea creatures and aliens – Hollywood loves adding these to its horror movies. But J.J. Abrams’ Cloverfield is a tad bit different. The movie starts with a monster attack on New York City but that’s only on the surface.

Veronica

Aren’t most horror movies inspired by true events? Well so is the Spanish movie Veronica. One would not dare to lay hands on an Ouija board but 15-year old Veronica does and well, you can figure out the rest.

The Perfection

Netflix has given us quite a few worth watching original horror flicks and we would love to mention Bird Box as one. But Bird Box was more on the thriller side but The Perfection isn’t. A few minutes into the movie, you won’t be able to figure out the plotline. But as the story progresses, things get messy and gory.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Nightmares can be lingering but what if one comes to life? A Nightmare on Elm Street has received several remakes, sequels and even video game features. But nothing can evoke the terror the original movie brought forward. Tell us, how scary would it be to fall in a deep slumber only to realize you will be shredded apart by the sharp blades of Freddy Krueger? Pretty scary right? And that’s exactly what A Nightmare on Elm Street is centered on.

Where to Watch?

