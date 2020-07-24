5 Tips for Improving Efficiency in Remote Teams!

Like many businesses across the country, you may find that the Coronavirus pandemic has caused your operation to run online, rather than in person. If employees are working from home, it’s important that you keep communication lines open and be there at all times to effectively manage your remote team.

For your business to thrive and stay a success, it’s important that your team stay productive and motivated to work at their best. With that in mind, here are 5 tips on how to improve efficiency in remote teams.

Use a Collaborative Platform

When working in the same physical environment, employees are able to communicate effectively with each other and stay connected on projects and tasks. However, if your team are now working remotely, keeping everyone up to date and in the know can be challenging. Your project management and communication need the right processes in place to be effective, so you should consider using an online collaboration platform. Doing so will enable you to monitor all projects and keep a close eye on your team. If you use Google Calendar to keep track of your operation, you can use TimeTackle, which enables you to extract data if you prefer Excel.

Be Patient & Flexible

With many of us having to adhere to a new normal, it’s important that you stay patient and flexible with your employees. While there are many advantages of remote working, some members of your team may struggle more than others. As a business owner, you won’t be able to keep track of your team’s progress in person, so if anyone is having difficulty adapting to the new norm, being patient and understanding is key.

Hold Regular Virtual Meetings

When running a land-based business, it’s likely that you would usually have regular face to face meetings to keep everything in order. If your employees are now working remotely, there are video conferencing software options like Zoom and Skype that allow you to conduct virtual meetings. Holding daily virtual meetings can be a great way to keep connected with your team and ensure that everything is running smoothly. To maximize productivity, there are several things you and your team can do, such as wearing appropriate attire, recording the meeting, as well as having a waiting room to help you control who is in your meeting space and to avoid anyone randomly joining the conversation.

Encourage Feedback

As a business owner, there is always room for improvement, so while you may think your new procedures and policies are correct, you may find your employees are struggling to adhere to them. It’s important that you encourage feedback from your team on every aspect of the business, especially during these troubling times. You need to be open to change during the coronavirus pandemic, as there could be other strategies you can use to boost productivity and efficiency. Listening to your employees’ thoughts and opinions may spark new ideas that can help keep your company running at its best.

Equip Your Team with the Right Resources

When working on projects and tasks, your team needs to be equipped with the best software and technology. In an office environment, you may have all the mod cons needed, but with employees working from home, they may not have the resources on hand to deliver high-quality work. It’s vital that you provide your team with equipment like a laptop and cell phone device which will keep you and your employees connected.

In the unprecedented times we find ourselves in, you may have had to alter how you structure and run your business. If your team are working remotely, there are lots of tips and strategies like the ones listed above that boost productivity and efficiency, helping to keep your business afloat.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com