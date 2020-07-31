AnyFix – Your One-Stop Solution to Fix 330+ iOS/iPadOS/tvOS/iTunes Issues!

AnyFix is your one-stop destination for fixing the different issues related to iOS, iPad OS, TV OS, and iTunes. So, now bring back the Apple devices to normal without losing data.

It is an expert place for fixing different issues of the Apple supported devices. Besides, it can fix bugs and get back to life at the very moment. You can solve problems range of problems. So, you can rest assured about setting your device up and running with just a few clicks, absolutely no skill requirement, and no data loss.

There are professional teams involved in the support who will give you service based on your years of experience. Besides, the support is available 24/7.

Demands of AnyFix

The service of AnyFix is remarkable because it can enable the iPhone that was disabled for a long time. Even if you cannot connect to the iTunes store or stuck on the Apple logo or a screen, you don’t have to panic anymore.

AnyFix can fix everything with the ability to handle more than 130+ iOS, TV OS, or iPad OS problems. It will cover almost every possible scenario with just a couple of clicks. Besides, it can solve problems like battery drain, a frozen screen, stuck in headphone mode, the device turns off turn on problems, boot loop recovery mode, and loading screen-based problems.

AnyFix- A highlight

What makes AnyFix in an innovative support system is that there are several modes that you can choose from for fixing the problems.

You can fix problems based on the different repair systems. It can repair and fix bugs to everything else without losing data.

The standard repair option can fix common issues like charging problems, and battery drain while keeping the data on the device intact.

Advanced repair is available for giving you the power of fixing burning problems like the stuck Apple logo, update and restart related problems.

Ultimate repair is available when the device is frozen or stuck in the colours like a blue, white, or black screen. Besides, it will also become the ultimate repair strategy to bring back your device to life.

The exclusive Features:

System Repair:

AnyFix can fix iOS system issues. Even when the iPhone gets disabled or not charging up to the mark, it will assist in overcoming the problem. It incorporates stuff that works with just one click for solving the issues related to the stuck Apple logo. The built-in the state of the art force repair technology will allow AnyFix to utilize its innovative mode for fixing problems related to iPod, iPad, and iPhone touch. So, you can desire for the highest success rate.

iTunes Repair:

AnyFix can fix iTunes Installation/Download/Updates Errors, iTunes Connection/Backup/Restore Errors, iTunes Sync/CDB Errors and other iTunes Errors. For that, it utilizes the one-click solution that has the capability of fixing 200+ errors. The fixing capability goes with synchronizing errors, connection issues, and so on. The smart scan Technology makes it possible to quickly locate where the problem is lying and then automatically fix the errors without additional data loss.

Enter/Exit Recovery Mode

If you are unable to enter the recovery mode after the several failed attempts, then AnyFix is there to simplify the procedure. It will allow the users to get connected or exit recovery mode safely within a few seconds. All the user requires to do is to just incorporate one-click for doing so. There’s never any requirement of additional skill.

Upgrade/Downgrade iOS:

Now be ready to get fixed Downgrade iOS that makes it an important point of AnyFix. With AnyFix, users can find the capability of upgrading or downgrading to the iOS version as long as Apple is stills signing in. So, users can get a better experience where the iOS beta version is available without the developer account.

Once there is the available version AnyFix starts detecting it and notifying the users for the first time. For starting, the user has to just launch AnyFix on the computer>choose the upgrade or downgrade iOS option and then go ahead with connecting the iOS device to the computer via USB cable.

For that, the user has to click to upgrade the iPad OS for iOS feature available on the device. Then he or she has to click on the button start now for getting started.

Reset Device:

With AnyFix, users can get the Hard Reset feature. Whenever you have problems related to the iOS device like the iPhone, iPad, or iPad touch to the family or friend.

There is a need for restoring the device to the factory setting. For that, you can consider AnyFix that will allow iTunes or iCloud to be reset easily and quickly. Besides, you will also get the provision of to reset mode that will fulfill all the demands.

For doing so, one has to only launch AnyFix on the computer and connect the iOS device to the computer with the help of a USB cable. Then he or she has to choose the reset device option.

When it comes to the hard reset, one has to choose the hard reset option and then click on the button reset now. For beginning with the process, one must download the tool and wait for the procedure of hard reset to start.

Experience after using AnyFix

imobie.com lets you enjoy the benefits of the registered version when you activate the account. All you have to do is to simply click the active button and start using it. Anyfix can be a fun experience for solving all your Apple device-based problems.

