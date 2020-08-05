5 Advanced GoLang Tools For Rapid Software Development!

There are several advanced GoLang tools for rapid software development. With so many popular coding languages and a complicated transition process, you might be reluctant to switch to a new programming procedure. However, Google’s Go open-source coding language is quickly becoming the one of the top choices for custom software development. According to a software developer’s recent survey, GoLang programming language skills are proven to be one of the highest paid coding attributes. With an extensive array of optimization tools, coding in GoLang can significantly reduce the time and cost of application development. Read on to learn about several advanced GoLang tools for rapid software development.

Lightweight IDEs

Lightweight integrated development environments (IDEs) are among the top Go technological tools to help your team develop software more efficiently. Often, lightweight IDEs support cross-platform development on Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems. Additionally, there is often a cross-compilation feature that allows you to manage multiple compile environments and supports Go cross-compilation. This can save you significant time if your team is looking to deploy applications on multiple digital platforms. Furthermore, lightweight IDEs also support code editor tools such as outlining, documentation view, API indexing, and auto-formatting. Lightweight IDEs are an influential software tool to facilitate rapid development for your GoLang deployment.

Studio Code Editors

Studio code editors are another powerful digital solution to optimize your software development. Typically, visual studio editors are available for major operating systems such as Windows, Linux, and Mac. These studio editors are usually optimized to build and debug modern web and cloud applications. Depending on your preference, you can utilized different types of code editors ranging from open source to specific language editors. Furthermore, by using a Go extension with your studio editor, you can unlock language features such as code navigation, symbol search, bracket matching, and snippets. There are also embedded hovering tools that can give you information on variables, structs, or functions. Studio code editors contain powerful features to boost efficiency when developing programs using GoLang.

Structured Loggers

In addition, structured loggers are another GoLang tool to help your team achieve rapid software development. In the Go ecosystem, logs are often used by DevOps teams to identify bugs in web app code, spot performance issues, and conduct post-mortem analyses of security incidents. Depending on your application you will likely have timestamps for log generation, log levels, and contextual data to reproduce the situation. Fortunately, there are structured loggers for Go that are completely API compatible with the standard library logger. One major structured logger, Logrus, can maintain security, bugfixes, and performance within the interface. Structured loggers are another influential tool to maximize efficiency in your software development process.

Configurable Linters

Configurable linters can also help your software team increase development speed. These tools work with your computer programming language in order to enhance your program efficiency. Linters can help you run your Go Lint tools and normalize their output simultaneously. Typically, linters are intended to be used in conjunction with a text editor or IDE plugin. This allows them to analyze source code efficiently and accurately. Moreover, extensible linters for GoLang can also provide you with a framework to create custom rules and enhance program review procedures. Linters often run much faster, allowing you to configure rules with a TOML file. Configurable linters can optimize your software development lifecycle with their extensive support and enhanced analysis functionality.

Automated Task Runners

Furthermore, automated task runners can also cut down your team’s software development time. With a GoLang task runner, you can automate tasks in your workflows and common tasks. Many automated task runners provide custom extensions and paths, allowing you to switch between Go builds. You can also automated commands, define additional commands, and manage multiple projects concurrently. Many automated Go task runners include live reloading features, enhancing their performance. Automated task runners are an effective tool to help your software team achieve rapid software production using Go.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com