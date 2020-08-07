Why The PDF File Format Is Used So Widely!

At some point or another, all of us have had to use the PDF file format while sharing documents digitally. For several years, it has been the most popular format used for the purpose. In fact, it is the industry standard for sharing professional documents digitally.

Many people often wonder why the format is so widely used. For starters, it has a number of features that most other formats lack.

Before moving forward let’s know how you can convert files in Pdf format. There are a number of great softwares like ViewPDF that are easily available. Viewpdf.com is a free extension for Google Chrome and allows you to convert or view PDF documents without having to install any additional software.

Some of the features that make PDF format the most popular file-sharing format are:

PDFs are Very Compatible

The best thing about PDF files is that you don’t have to explicitly create a document in that format. Documents from other formats can be easily converted into PDFs. The formatting of the document in the original format remains completely unchanged after being converted.

If you have a software that supports PDF files, you will be able to access, edit, and print the documents no matter what device you are using it on. Moreover, when creating a PDF document from scratch, you don’t have to do a lot of hard work.

Even when you convert files from some other format into a PDF, there will be absolutely no deterioration of quality and no changes will be made to the original formatting of the document.

PDF Files Have Great Tools

The thing that makes PDFs so easy to use is that the files in this format contain tools that can be used easily even by those who are using the format for the first time. Tools like structured bookmarks and magnification options make it extremely easy for anyone to create or edit a document in this format.

Additionally, you can upload your PDF file to a cloud software and can make changes to the document on any device at any point of time. You will have access to the same brilliant features across all devices you use.

Files in other formats often lack these kinds of tools and you would require an additional software to make use of such tools.

PDF Files Offer Highly Accurate Printing

If you are printing a PDF document, you can be sure that the print out will be an exact replica of whatever you are seeing on the document. The documents are created in such a way that no matter which device you are using, you will be able to read the matter clearly and will be able to print an exact copy of it.

In fact, printed PDF files can be printed accurately even if you have magnified them more than 500%, which is rarely the case when you use any other file format.

PDF Files Are Smaller in Size

Compared to other formats, PDF files are a lot smaller in size which makes it very easy to download and view them on any device. One of the main reasons why people tend to convert files from the original formats into PDFs is to allow easy sharing.

Due to the smaller size, PDF files are downloaded much more quickly and thus, prove to be quite helpful when documents are needed urgently.

PDF Files Are Quite Secure

As we mentioned earlier, the PDF format is used widely in the professional world. The reason can be attributed to the fact that documents in this format are highly secured. You can set a password to any of your PDF documents before you share them with someone else.

On top of that, you will also be able to secure your documents by encoding them with a digital signature. These features ensure that only those meant to be opening the documents are doing so.

Final thoughts!

PDF documents continue to maintain their popularity even though there are several newer file formats coming up. There is hardly any other format that even comes close to offering all of the above features at once.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com