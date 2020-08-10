5 Car Cleaning Hacks You Must Know!

Cleaning up your car is not always as easy as a simple wash and vacuum. Sometimes, you need some repairs, handy fixes, and a couple of nifty cleaning hacks. It is always a good idea to keep your vehicle in tip-top shape to get the best results for the life of your car.

Whether you are purchasing power tools to fix up a headlight or you are working with some dirty upholstery, there are a few useful tips that you can use.

Make your own window cleaning fluid.

Sometimes, car windows get some gunk on them that’s hard to clear off. Especially if you have some full-coverage splotches or oxidation, getting some stains off can be tricky. By making your owner window cleaner, you can save money off those name brands and get a better deal on your own supplies. The best way to do this is by combining dish washing soap, rubbing alcohol, and water. If you’re going to use this in your car’s reservoir, you’ll want to measure it out but if you’re using it inside the windshield or on other windows, you can be a bit more liberal with your pours. This mix can even be useful for cleaning headlights and taillights.

Touch up your upholstery.

Over time, car upholstery accumulates stains, debris, and splotches. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to clean your upholstery and still get the best results. For ease of use, get a pad like a Magic Eraser to gently blot out stains. Some companies also sell upholstery restoration pads though these can often cost premiums. Always remember not to scrub as this can damage the integrity of your upholstery or make any recent stains worse.

Repair your headlights.

Nicks, scratches, scrapes, and even broken headlights are a problem. If you feel confident enough and have a few power tools, you can fix your headlight lenses on your own. You can even get the best price on a headlight restoration kit to save yourself some additional money. Do some research so you know you are buying the best headlight restoration kit you can find. Some sell at average rates for normal coats while larger headlights or fog lights can cost a bit more. You will want to make sure your car’s headlights have headlight clarity and sometimes, a clear coat can help. Plastic lenses are fine, too but you may want to spend a bit more.

Spruce up the dashboard.

Once you’ve gotten your headlights and taillights sorted out, you can turn to the dashboard. Don’t you love that shiny look that a well-maintained dashboard has? Even if your car is a bit older, you can still reclaim some of that sheen. Just use good, old-fashioned olive oil. By rubbing olive oil onto your dashboard, you will get back a lot of the original shine and you will also prevent the material from cracking and breaking as time goes on. It is a simple, cost-effective trick.

Look after your car.

One of the most important things for maintenance and cleaning is looking after your car which includes comparing your car insurance. Even if you are a good driver, you should still have comprehensive coverage. When you do a “car insurance compare,” you need to pick out top insurance companies to review the set of coverages, car insurance premiums, and necessary financial products. To get an auto insurance quote, you can contact an insurance agent and give them some personal information. Whether you need personal injury protection or are currently an uninsured motorist, finding the right auto insurance policy can help you rest easy that your car is protected from heavy damages. With iSelect, you can compare average car insurance rates between auto insurers, compare insurance companies, and get a car insurance quote.

Keep your car in prime shape by using some of the smartest car cleaning hacks around. Whether you are making your own cleaning solution or comparing bodily injury liability coverage, there are always ways to ensure you’re ready for the road.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com