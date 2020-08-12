How to Develop Your Online Personal Brand with the Help of Personal Counseling?

When therapists launch a private practice, online marketing is often the last thing on their minds in this digital age! It’s not uncommon for therapists to

1) rent office space,

2) let colleagues know they’re available for new referrals, and

3) call it a day.

While this approach does work for some people, others are left praying for their phone to ring. To those in the latter camp (as well as anyone curious), one effective way to increase the number of referrals and new clients is to brand your practice!

Here’s what every online counseling expert should know about branding their private practice:

Place your ideal client at the center of your brand.

Who do you work with best? Many therapists instinctively want to help everyone – but you’ll have better success at receiving referrals if you focus on attracting your ideal client. You must know who you want to work to appeal to their needs.

Be as specific as possible when thinking about your ideal client. Ask yourself the following questions:

Who am I exceptionally qualified to work with?

What age is my ideal client?

With what gender do they identify?

What are their struggles? What are their strengths?

Why are they seeking therapy?

What are their thought processes and personality traits? Means personal counseling!

What are their relationship status, hobbies, education?

Do they spend time online, and if so, where?

Think of creating your ideal client as crafting a character in a story that should naturally arise from your education and training experiences. Go as far as giving them a name. Having this client in mind will help you as you create your practice brand.

When making decisions related to attracting clients, you can think back and ask, “What would (name of ideal client) think of this?”

Of course, people outside of your perfect client profile will come along as well, but when creating a brand, it’s best to appeal first to the population you most want to work with and have the expertise to excel at treating. Many general practitioners struggle at this stage – there’s nothing wrong with not having a diagnostic niche! However, there is a common thread in why clients seek you out specifically, amongst the thousands of therapists worldwide. Identifying that reason early on will help your voice resonate with clients in any future marketing; they’ll hear their story – and answer their struggles – in your branding.

Give your practice a name (even if it’s your legal name!)

Some therapists choose to use their legal names. Others prefer to create a new title that embodies their private practice.

If you decide to give your practice a new title, include keywords that potential clients will search for online when looking for a therapist. Make sure your business name aligns with the services you wish to provide to your ideal clientele. Be sure to use that name consistently throughout marketing materials to become associated with your practice online, and clients can readily recognize both your legal and business names.

Create a web presence for your practice

It’s a good idea to have a separate business website for your practice, so make sure the domain with your practice name is available!

Ready to develop your web presence? You have options! You can:

Create your website Outsource web creation Streamline your web presence with care providing platforms

Create a logo and color palette

Choose a color palette as you create your brand. What colors represent you and your practice style? Incorporate these colors on your marketing materials and online platforms. You will want your new logo to include these colors as well.

Choosing a logo can be difficult. Pick something simple that’s easy to recognize, whether in small print, color, or black and white. You can create logos through certain websites as well.

Not sure how to create a logo? Seek out a marketing student, or search online for graphic design freelancers to do the job for you. Once you have your logo, make sure you include it as a favicon on your website!

Brand consistently across marketing channels

If you are reaching clients through online channels, make sure your messaging and branding are consistent.

Small details, such as the order in which specialties are ranked, how many times keywords appear, the training experiences and treatment modalities you choose to include, and populations you indicate serving influence how prospective clients perceive your work.

Branding your private practice will take your business to the next level. The easier it is for people to find you, the more lives you can help change – and that’s the reason most of us became therapists in the first place!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com