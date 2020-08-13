5 Video Marketing Ideas for Your Healthcare Business!

To promote public health and advise them to make the best choice in terms of financial coverage that offers protection from a sudden illness, is not an easy task. It requires the business to establish trust with the audience and provide an understanding of the process.

But what if all this information could be recorded and shared with the audience? What if info-graphics and motion pictures could ease out the job in the healthcare industry? What if video content marketing could be implemented in marketing strategies?

Why go with video marketing?

As per studies and surveys, video content is better retained by a human mind and conveys more emotion than a written text. Hence, impacted by the effective content, there is an increased chance of a viewer acting on the information and converting it into a financial lead.

If we talk about the reports and numbers, visual content has proven to be 43% more effective than textual content and engages a larger audience. More than 65% of people are visual learners.

Video marketing has led to improved conversion rates, better trust-building with the customer along with the reach to a larger audience in a relatively short time. When done effectively incurs all the benefits with improved ROI.

Video marketing ideas for healthcare business

Here are some of the video marketing ideas that can help one achieve healthcare marketing goals:

Introductory videos:

Let the world understand the brand and explain why anyone should trust it Hence, it is important to start with the introduction.

These ex-plainer videos should be simple, easy to understand, and capable enough to tell a viewer about the brand. Ex-plainer videos are a great choice and a proven method to introduce a brand, and witness an increment in the conversion rates by 20%.

Product-based videos:

The viewers can access the video and know about the products at their own time and ease. They get to know of the best features of the product, with services offered and stay updated on healthcare.

Hence, the effort to book appointments and investing in long discussions can be reduced. It can rather be directed towards answering questions coming from the audience who is now familiar with what the brand has in store for them.

Testimonials:

A testimonial from a satisfied person or patient is yet another powerful measure to let the audience know of the quality services a brand offers.

These video testimonials are best suited to the company’s website and social media platforms and tools such as Facebook posts, Instagram story templates, etc.

Profile marketing videos:

This refers to highlighting the staff a brand has on board and talking about their efforts.

These can be related to doctors, facilities, or even physicians who are involved with a/an product and organization.

These videos will let the customers know about the quality standards that healthcare providers offer and maintain to provide a seamless experience.

Live videos:

Through Live videos, the viewer gets knowledge about the company’s staff, the associated health experts, and makes an informed decision to choose your brand over the others.

The final word

It can be said clearly that video marketing has enhanced digital marketing strategies for all industries. With improved conversion rates and an involved audience, it offers an improved reach and establishes trust and loyalty with the customers.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com