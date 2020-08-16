Can Counseling Solve Your Problems!

Counseling can be an effective treatment for a host of mental and emotional problems. Simply talking about your thoughts and feelings with a supportive person can often make you feel better. It can be very healing, in and of itself, to voice your worries or talk about something that’s weighing on your mind. And it feels good to be listened to—to know that someone else cares about you and wants to help.

While it can be extremely helpful to talk about your problems to close friends and family members, sometimes you need help that the people around you aren’t able to provide. When you need extra support, an outside perspective, or some expert guidance, talking to a therapist or counselor can help. While the support of friends and family is important, counseling is different. Therapists are professionally trained listeners who can help you get to the root of your problems, overcome emotional challenges, and make positive changes in your life.

You don’t have to be diagnosed with a mental health problem to benefit from counseling. Many people in counseling seek help for everyday concerns: relationship problems, job stress, or self-doubt, for example. Others turn to counseling during difficult times, such as divorce. But to reap its benefits, it’s important to choose the right therapist—someone you trust who makes you feel cared for and has the experience to help you make changes for the better in your life. A good therapist helps you become stronger and more self-aware. So, you may start with BetterHelp to find your right online counselors.

Why counseling and not medication?

The thought of being able to solve your problems by taking a pill each day can sound appealing. If only it were that easy! Mental and emotional problems have multiple causes, and medication is not a one-stop cure.

Medication may help ease certain symptoms, but it comes with side effects. Furthermore, it cannot solve the “big picture” problems. Medication won’t fix your relationships, help you figure out what to do with your life, or give your insight into why you continue to make unhealthy choices.

Counseling can be time-consuming and challenging, as uncomfortable emotions and thoughts often arise as part of the treatment process. However, counseling provides long-lasting benefits beyond symptom relief. Counseling gives you the tools for transforming your life—for relating better to others, building the life you want for yourself, and coping with whatever curveballs are thrown your way.

Making the most of counseling and therapy

To make the most of counseling, you need to apply what you’re learning in your sessions to real life. Fifty minutes in counseling each week isn’t going to fix you; it’s how you use what you’ve learned in the rest of your time. Here are some tips for getting the most out of your sessions:

Make healthy lifestyle changes. There are many things you can do in your daily life to support your mood and improve your emotional health. Reach out to others for support. Get plenty of exercise and sleep. Eat well. Make time for relaxation and play. The list goes on…

Don’t expect the therapist to tell you what to do. You and your therapists are partners in your recovery. Your therapist can help guide you and make suggestions for treatment, but only you can make the changes you need to move forward.

Commit to your treatment. Don’t skip sessions unless you must. If your therapist gives you homework in between sessions, be sure to do it. If you find yourself skipping sessions, or are reluctant to go, ask yourself why. Are you avoiding painful discussion? Did your last session touch a nerve? Talk about your reluctance with your therapist.

Share what you are feeling. You will get the most out of counseling if you are open and honest with your therapist about your feelings. If you feel embarrassed or ashamed, or something is too painful to talk about, don’t be afraid to tell your therapist. Slowly, you can work together to get at the issues.

Is counseling working?

You should be able to tell within a session or two whether you and your therapist are a good fit. But sometimes, you may like your therapist but feel that you aren’t making progress. It’s important to evaluate your progress to make sure you’re getting what you need from counseling.

A word of caution: There is no smooth, fast road to recovery. It’s a process that’s full of twists, turns, and the occasional backtrack. Sometimes, what originally seemed like a straightforward problem turns into a more complicated issue. Be patient and don’t get discouraged over temporary setbacks. It’s not easy to break old, entrenched patterns.

Remember that growth is difficult, and you won’t be a new person overnight. But you should notice positive changes in your life. Your overall mood might be improving, for example. You may feel more connected to family and friends. Or a crisis that might have overwhelmed you in the past doesn’t throw you as much this time.

