How Can Online Counseling Help you as a Technology Professional?

The use of technology in counseling and psychotherapy is changing the face of the profession, with practitioners either being challenged and excited by the new opportunities; it presents or feeling skeptical, overwhelmed, or even frightened by an unwelcome intrusion into traditional methods of providing mental health services. There are valid reasons for both points of view. Embracing technology is the way forward without pause for thought on how safe or effective it is or how it can be done ethically – even whether it should be done at all – is at best naive and at worst dangerous for clients and practitioners alike. But ignoring technology, as it becomes more and more a part of our daily lives, suggests ignoring, firstly, the client’s choice of receiving mental health assistance in this way and, secondly, the suggested possibilities, such as improved efficiency, that technology may afford the profession as a whole. The use and role of technology in counseling and psychotherapy must be recognized as worthy of our attention and exploration.

How Counselors Use Technology in Their Work!

Counselors use technology to help them be more effective and efficient in their work, ultimately maximizing positive counseling outcomes, in one or more of the following four areas:

Information/Resource. In the form of words, graphics, video, and even three-dimensional virtual environments, technology afford counselors a dynamic and rapidly growing library of information and knowledge. Communication/Collaboration. Chat rooms, bulletin boards, virtual shared environments, video conferencing, online conferences, electronic meeting services, e-mail—technology now enables people to connect, exchange information, collaborate, and make shared decisions. Interaction/Productivity. The maturing of software and Web-based programming has launched a new level of available tools, both off the shelf and customized for the counseling profession. These high-tech tools can help counselors build and create anything ranging from a personalized business card to a set of customized Web site links. For example, interactive tools help counselors process data, manipulate information, convert text to speech, create a graph, or even determine the interactive effects of popular prescription drugs. Delivery of Services. Most controversial, yet growing in popularity, is counselors’ use of technology to meet with clients and deliver counseling services in an online or virtual environment (i.e., at a distance).

The continued evolution of the Internet offers many future possibilities and much potential for this type of counseling.

Communications

Primarily via e-mail, counselors and clients can exchange messages throughout the counseling process. Messages may inform both counselor and client of pertinent changes or progress. E-mail can provide an excellent forum for answering simple questions, providing social support, or scheduling actual or virtual meeting times.

Supervision

Anecdotal evidence has shown that e-mail is an enhancing tool in the process of counselor supervision and consultation. It provides an immediate and ongoing communication channel between and among as many people as the counselor or supervisor chooses.

Credentials

Because cyber-counseling can occur anytime and anywhere, it may pressure the profession and governance to formulate a national, or perhaps international, counseling licensure or certification. Definitely an enormous undertaking, this measure would facilitate uniform standards of training and practice while expediting reciprocity among states and countries. Cyber-counseling may very well become the impetus for the ultimate in counselor credential portability.

Delivery of Services

Counseling over the Internet may be a useful medium for those with physical disabilities who find traveling even a short distance to be a significant obstacle. For others who are reticent to meet with a counselor or have difficulty with self-disclosing, the Internet may foster the counseling process. Similarly, the Net is a convenient and quick way to deliver valuable information. In cyber-counseling, data might be in the form of a homework assignment between sessions or biblio-counseling. Also, electronic file transfer of client records, including intake data, case notes, assessment reports, and selected essential audio and video recordings of client sessions, could be used as preparation for individual supervision, group supervision, case conferences, and research.

Assessment and Evaluation

Access to a wide variety of assessment, instructional, and information resources in formats appropriate in a wide range of ethnic, gender, and age contexts could be accomplished via the World Wide Web.

Addendum

Using technology in what has traditionally been considered ‘the talking therapies’ creates a need to be careful about how we define each aspect of these new ways of working. It has sometimes seemed that the profession saw the flashing lights of the computer or heard the whirr of the video equipment and could not see past them as to what was happening between client and practitioner. What is clear, once we get over our fears of using technology in counseling and psychotherapy, is that we are examining the same phenomenon that has happened in all types of therapy in the last 100 years: the fact that communication between two parties is the key to finding mental wellbeing in the face of our life circumstance. We are still human beings interacting with each other to cope with problems; we are just communicating using a different set of tools. This factor holds for all the technological methods discussed in this book, even where the client is using a piece of software designed by practitioners – the skills and experience of professionals are still being communicated to clients.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com