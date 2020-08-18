Why You Might Need Counseling!

Why would we need counseling? No matter who we are, life gives us challenges.

We are the most equipped to face these challenges when we have the right tools and support. Sometimes, support comes in the form of a counselor. This article will cover five common reasons people need counseling.

We Aren’t Getting the Help We Need

According to the American Psychological Association, up to one (in four), primary care patients suffer from depression; however, primary care doctors identify less than 31 per cent of these patients. That means that there is a real need for mental health care, yet the current tools we have in the medical field aren’t fulfilling that need. The statistics speak for themselves, and something needs to change for people to maintain emotional wellness. Part of that shift has to do with showing people the value of counseling. For people to see that value, they need to take the leap and meet with a counselor. Once they do that, they’ll notice a dramatic shift in their lives and recognize that their emotional well-being improves.

Counseling Treats Mental Illness

If you live with depression, anxiety, or something more severe such as bipolar disorder, you likely experience times of distress in addition to common life challenges. Many people who have a mental illness recognize the value of counseling and see a counselor, whether that person is online or in their area. However, as stated above, there are plenty of individuals who do not receive the care that they desperately need for mental health issues. There are barriers to mental health services in the United States that are somewhat out of the client’s control. Despite the barriers, which we will discuss in a moment, counseling is an excellent way to treat chronic mental illness.

Money Troubles

The majority of Americans are in a significant amount of debt. Their financial difficulties could be due to lack of consistent income, poverty, compulsive spending, gambling addiction, substance abuse or other mental health issues. Managing money or matters surrounding money is extremely real and impact our lives daily. Money can cause people anxiety, panic attacks, depression and other mental health issues.

Ironically, one of the most significant roadblocks people face when trying to find a counselor and enter counseling is the cost. Many people don’t have health insurance or their limited coverage for mental health services prevents them from getting care. There are low-cost clinics where people can get care. However, many times the waitlists for these places is long, and it isn’t easy to get a therapist promptly. Online therapy could be a more affordable option.

When Someone is in Crisis, a Counselor Can Help

When someone is expressing suicidal thoughts, whether those are passive or the person has an active plan to end their life, they can see a counselor for help. If the person in question expresses their troubling thoughts to a friend or loved one, the person on the other end can confidently refer them to a counselor. Counseling is a safe place to express any feelings a person is having difficulty expressing. A counselor is dedicated to helping people get to a place of emotional wellness and stability.

Treatment is Accessible in Online Counseling

We live in a technology-centric generation, and mental health services have evolved quite a bit over time. The final reason to seek counseling is that there are so many ways to do so electronically! Online counseling is a viable option for treatment. It’s vastly more affordable than providers that either don’t take insurance or only accept out of network coverage. There are even options to get free counseling for a period before you commit to a long-term relationship with your provider.

Conclusion

This list is in no way complete, and there are hundreds of good reasons to try counseling. The main reason is that nobody needs to bear any burden alone. You find hope and overcome any difficulty- take the first step with BetterHelp!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com