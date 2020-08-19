6 Best Focused Apps on Google Play!

Even with all the advantages technology affords us, it can be a huge distraction when trying to get something done. We all know the feeling of sitting down to complete some task and then getting a notification or call that derails us. Even with technology being the aggressor, it can also be a big help when we are trying to get away from all the distractions it brings. From to-do apps that help us know what tasks need to be completed to apps that shut us out of our phones for some time, there is no shortage of tools that can help us focus and keep our attention where it is supposed to be.

Time Master

The Time Master app uses the Pomodoro technique to help users focus better on the tasks at hand. You can set a timer for your work session and when the session is over, reward yourself with a break. Once the break has come to an end, restart the timer, and get back to work. The app lets you set yourself a longer break after you have successfully finished a set number of work sessions and breaks. This is handy if you want to beast through your work all morning and then take a hour’s lunch break.

Time Master includes several useful features, including a notification near the end of your work session. You can also customize your ring tone for the end of breaks and work sessions, as well as pause and resume sessions if needed, which is useful if an unexpected work call comes on while you’re on a break.

BlockSite

Blocksite is another self-control app that helps you stay focused. It works by blocking websites and apps that you do not need distracting you while you work. This app’s main draw is how easy and intuitive it is to use. For example, if you want to block specific websites, all you need to do is to add them to a block list. If you try to visit the websites on this list, the app displays funny images and quotes to keep you motivated.

Blocksite also comes with a work mode that activates a pomodoro timer. When the timer is on, you can configure the app to block apps and websites during the 25-minute work intervals and have them accessible during the 5-minute rest interval.

Donut Dog

Donut Dog is a fun productivity app available on the Google Play store. It functions as a time tracking app. Use the app to set how long you need to be productive. While the app remains open and you don’t mess with it, it generates donuts. The longer you stay focused and productive, the more donuts you earn.

The app helps users to develop a steady work schedule. It stores your productivity statistics, so you can track how well you perform over time. Because the app has been gamified, it is a lot of fun to use. Unlock new donuts and level up as your productivity increases. You can even upgrade your donut machine!

Space

Space stands out as one of the most beautiful focus apps on the Google Play Store. When you install Space, it studies your habits so it can help you set the best goals for your particular use case. These goals help the app track the amount of time you spend on your phone, your screen time and unlocks so you can make the necessary adjustments.

Space also has other tools including tools that block apps or exclude them from being blocked, notification blocking and dimming your screen, so it becomes unappealing to use. The app also sends reminders from time to time to help you stay focused.

Brain Focus Productivity Timer

Brain focus productivity timer uses a customizable Pomodoro Timer. Brain focus is more of a time management application than it is one that helps you stay focused, although it certainly will. As with the other apps above, it can help you block distractions from different apps and websites.

Before you get to work, you can customize your needs to change work and rest durations, enable or disable the long break or even set how long the long break is. When customizing your needs, you can also mute or allow notifications from the app that tell you when different sessions start and end.

Since you can label all work sessions, the app allows you to see where you are spending most of your time.

It is very difficult to stay focused and on task these days due to the number of distractions around us. Fortunately, there are lots of apps on the Google Play store that can help you do this in a variety of ways including by blocking apps and websites or even making your phone completely unusable when you should be working.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com