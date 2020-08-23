The 7 Best MacBook Accessories of 2020!

The latest MacBook Pro comes with highly efficient hardware and software. It is indeed a pro-machine. Still there are some ergonomics and functionalities that can be improvised. For those who prefer a synergistic environment comprising iOS, Windows, and Android OS, upgrading the MacBook with suitable accessories is a must.

Right accessories can unlock huge potential for your projects. To help you make the right selection, we list some of the revolutionary accessories which are setting new trends in the tech-world.

Bose’s Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

If you look beyond Apple Airpods for MacBook compatible earphones, you should not deny Bose’s Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700, a well-deserved preference. The noise cancellation feature and sound quality from Bose is far superior. The pricing is premium range, but the exceptional experience and acoustics make the device worth it. The headphones come with a noise-cancelling mic, which is rated one of the best. The headphones are compatible with popular voice assistants like Siri and Alexa. You have an option to use them plugged in or wirelessly.

Logitech MX Master 3

Logitech’s MX Master 3 is a clear winner among all other mouse variants. Again, the high price tag may appear as a deterrent. And you can always consider Apple’s Magic Mouse. But if you settle for any other mouse, you will never experience the speed, accuracy, and extraordinary design from Logitech. The comfort and ergonomics are far better too. Did you know, this mouse is a lot more than left-clicks and right-clicks? We’re not kidding. There are additional buttons on the mouse customizable for specific functions.

3. WIWU Diamond Laptop Sleeve

When it comes to sleeves and carrying cases for the MacBook, anyone could feel spoiled for choice. Among the abundant, we highly recommend WIWU Diamond Laptop Sleeve which falls nothing short of a fashion statement. The surface design and texture is very attractive. The diamond-like surface combined with a protective ridge is a sure protection from the shock of a fall. There is one little drawback though, there is no carrying handle.

Mophie PowerStation AC External Battery

Apple claims the MacBook Pro can manage 10 hrs. of battery performance under ordinary usage criteria. But who buys a MacBook for ordinary working? We need many apps running at the same time. Streaming movies, running programs, editing software, publishing designs, and many other applications simultaneously drain the battery. And of course, we can’t let the battery plugged in for long after full charge, or this could damage it forever. This means a complete chaos at crucial times when we need to run in and plug the charger. Not so, if you have access to the Mophie PowerStation AC External Battery, which promises 15 hours of additional battery life. The rapid charge feature of Mophie’s PowerStation gives an edge over other available external battery options.

Twelve South’s Curve Stand

We have one more accessory recommendation which will relieve much strain at your workstation – the Curve Stand from Twelve South. The stand lifts the MacBook to a comfortable height for viewing. This accessory can make a huge difference to the way you interact on video calls. The stand doubles-up as a cooling station too. With a minimalistic structure, Curve Stand’s aesthetics hold to the Apple design philosophy.

Satechi Type-C Pro Hub

Statechi Type-C Pro Hub has 7 ports sufficient for all the inputs you could ever wish for. There are two USB-C ports, two USB-3.0 ports, a SD card slot, a micro SD card slot and an HDMI port. The accessory is thin and elegant, with a metallic finish that matches the MacBook’s exterior.

7. UpperCase Ghost Cover

While laptops go everywhere, we go, they pick a lot of dust and dirt. Getting the dirt out of the keyboard can be quite gross. Rather than putting your MacBook through such degradation, we advise buying the washable premium Ghost Cover from UpperCase. The clear transparent finish will ensure your typing isn’t bothered.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com