Types of Slot Machine Games Explained!

Slot machine games have come a very long way from the original design of a hundred years ago. Now you can enjoy them in countless themes, genres, and denominations. Moreover, you don’t need to visit a casino either. In the last few decades, many online betting sites like M88 Casino opened. And their primary offering is, of course, slots.

However, there can no longer be a broad category of slot games as there used to be. Now you will find various categories, like progressives, video, and classic slots. The way we categorize them is determined by several unique factors.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the most common types of slot machine games and let you know which one might be right for you!

Slot Machine Games by Denomination

Since we all have our budget level when playing slot machine games, it makes sense that we should group games by denomination. Some games you can play for mere cents, while others require a dollar or more per spin.

Additionally, there are some games that you can select when you begin playing which denomination you would like. And like all games, generally the higher denomination you play the more you stand to gain.

Number of Reels

The spinning wheels on the screen of the game are called reels. These were originally formed by metal hoops in the classic machines. But the games these days only have them as a system, there are no longer mechanical reels. All modern games use a video screen based on software.

Nowadays, you will find tons of choices for three to five-reel games. More reels mean that the jackpots will be larger because it’s more difficult to win.

Pay Lines

The pay lines of a slot machine game are the horizontal lines running across the screen. In most games, you can choose how many lines to play. The more lines you play, means the more chances to win and therefore, cost more per spin.

Game Types

There are more types of slot games than ever before, and we’re excited to see what they’ll think of next. You’ll still find the basic classic slots games of three reels. However, if you really want to explore and have some fun, you’ll find the highly immersive, beautifully designed 3-D themed slots very entertaining.

Here are the main categories of slots:

Progressives – if you want to win a major jackpot, try your luck with progressive slots. These games build up the jackpot with every spin that a player takes. When it reaches a certain amount, a lucky player wins.

Classic Slots – These classic games don’t give the same large jackpots as progressives. However, you can win more frequently in smaller amounts.

Video Slots – If you want classic gameplay but with modern features and elements. Then video slots are perfect for you.

3D Slots – The latest innovation in slot machine games are 3D slots. These fun and interactive games provide the user with a progressing storyline as the game continues.

Now that you know which category of games best suits you, are you ready to try your luck? Check out the current offers at M88 Casino for some of the best slots online!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com