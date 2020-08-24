The Technology That’s Revolutionizing the eSports Sector!

Over the last few years, competitive gaming has reached heightened levels of popularity. As a result, it’s expected that the sector will develop into a $1.1 billion industry in 2020, marking a 15.7 percent increase from the previous year, according to a study by Newzoo.

While, of course, the undeniable attraction of video games is at the very heart of the market’s recent growth, technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in expanding the sector’s audience base. So, let’s take a look at some of the technology that’s impacting the eSports industry.

Data Analytics

In recent times, data has become an integral part of success in a wide array of different sectors, including traditional sports. While Big Data is helping to guide world-renowned sports teams to victory with a statistical approach to participation, the use of data has gradually made its way into the eSports sector. Crucially, it’s a testament to eSport’s recent need for a numbers-driven approach that the industry has become a hotspot for data scientists, as per Towards Data Science.

In a report on eSports technology, Verdict reports that highly-skilled teams, including Astralis, Cloud9, and Team Liquid are partnering with Microsoft, Newzoo, and SAP to develop gaming strategies and expand their respective audience bases. Given that prize pools have reached record-high totals in recent years, it’s hardly surprising that numerous teams have embraced data-driven technology in their efforts to succeed.

Online News Outlets

Although it’s not a revolutionary advancement, the emergence of news-focused eSports platforms has significantly altered how spectators consume digital game-related content. Unlike data analytics, this technology primarily targets the sector’s ever-growing audience base, as opposed to teams. Crucially, there has been an increasing demand for informative eSports sites. This is because of the speed at which the market has grown.

In turn, this is why platforms like WIN.gg have come to the forefront over the last few years. Considered to be the most comprehensive resource for eSports news, the site covers some of the industry’s most popular games, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Overwatch. In addition to the latest news, the platform also provides updates on upcoming matches, as well as detailing recent results.

Virtual Reality

Following the rise of both eSports and virtual reality, there has previously been a lack of clarity concerning whether the markets can coexist harmoniously. Interestingly, from 2019 onwards, the intertwining of the technology with the competitive sector has proved fruitful. Although different in stylistic approach, there can be no doubts that VR developments add another immersive dimension to the eSports industry.

In showcasing how the technology has changed eSports, HP has recently teamed up with Virtuix in creating the largest virtual eSports competition in the world, according to Global Amusements and Play. With a prize pool of $100,000, it’s clear that the market is taking forward steps. Intriguingly, this development offers more interactivity to the industry, encouraging players to engage with video games more actively.

Developing a Forward-Thinking Industry

As showcased above, numerous technological advancements are playing a pivotal role in progressing the global eSports market. Because of the industry’s forward-thinking approach, the sky appears to be the limit for competitive gaming throughout the next decade. Ultimately, it seems likely that the sector will continue going from strength to strength, with both performance and spectator-focused advancements being embraced.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com