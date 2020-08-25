Step-by-Step Plan for Your New PC or Laptop!

Have you purchased a new notebook, ultrabook, 2-in-1 or desktop – online or at the store? Then get off to a flying start with your new machine. With this article, you’ll make sure your new PC will run smoothly from day one and will continue to do so for years to come.

Secure your computer system

Of course you want to get started with your new purchase as soon as possible, but you will still have to be patient. Chances are that within minutes of connecting to your home network, you will be notified that updates for Windows are available. Depending on how long your PC has been on the road from the factory to your home, hundreds of MBs of updates will have to be downloaded first and your computer will restart one or more times. Our motto: the less you do with your computer during this process, the faster the update will be completed.

Your new PC is now completely tidy and almost ready for use. Before installing your favorite programs and games, it is important to have security in order. The first step is to create accounts for other users if several people are going to use this PC. If you don’t want to use the standard Windows Defender to protect your computer from viruses, now is the time to install your favorite – free or not – security solution or security suite.

To protect the PC, we also include programs for managing your passwords, such as KeePass or LastPass, or extensions for your browser that prevent you from being tracked, for example. Also a program for recovering accidentally deleted files such as Recuva should be standard on every PC. In addition, this is also the time to decide whether you want to keep your personal files encrypted, for example through BitLocker (Windows Pro) or a solution such as VeraCrypt.

Is your company growing so fast and you are willing to outsource all the integrations and security settings?

Software integration

Although we do more and more in the browser, a PC without programs is not very useful. During this step it is therefore important that you install your favorite office suite, browser, mail program, graphics software and other daily apps and provide updates if necessary.

Big steps, home quickly? One of our favorite helpers when setting up a new computer is the smart Ninite. This program allows you to simply install a few checkmarks to install many useful free software programs at once and thus save a lot of time. Then, after installation, start the Default programs section to indicate which programs you wish to use, for example for sending email and surfing the web, or select Default apps per file type at the bottom. Finally, it is now also time to transfer documents, photos, files and settings, for example by restoring them via a backup or downloading or synchronizing them from a cloud storage.

Personalize your notebook

If this is not your first Windows 10 computer and you use a Microsoft account, chances are that a lot of the settings, colors, backgrounds and other personal items will be automatically transferred to your new computer. Windows 10 ensures that you have more or less the same experience on all your devices.

If not, now is the time to completely customize and personalize Windows 10. As for the appearance, right click on the desktop. In the menu, choose Customize to personalize things like background, colors and taskbar. It is also possible – as with previous versions of Windows – to download ready-made themes.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com