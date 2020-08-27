Windows 10: How to Install and Use a PlayStation Emulator?

Missing old PlayStation games? We show you how to play it on your PC with Windows 10 by downloading an emulator ! For our tutorial, we will be using ePSXe, which is available for download for free.

How to install ePSXe emulator on Windows 10?

To be able to play your old games, we will see how to download the ePSXe emulator and use it on your PC. To install the ePSXe emulator, first download it from downloadroms.cc and then do the following process.

Unzip the archive to a folder where it can stay

Start ePSXe by double clicking on the application icon.

Now that you’ve installed it, let’s move on to the configuration. During the first launch, you will see a warning asking you to install a PlayStation Bios. ePSXe comes with a default Bios, but this is limited.

Obviously you can extract it from a PlayStation if you have one, which could be the subject of a future tutorial. Otherwise, you have to get the Bios from a friend’s console. Google is your friend. In short, once the file is in your possession.

If you have an Nvidia or AMD graphics card, select Pete’s OpenGL2 GPU core 2.0.0 then click OK

then click Choose the default driver then click Next

Select ePSXe CDR WNT / W2K core 2.0.0 then Next

then Click on Controller 1 then Controller 2 if you want to customize the keys and press OK then Next.

How to use ePSXe emulator on Windows 10?

You have two possibilities either the original game CD or the ISO of the game. Of course, in the latter case, in order not to make it look like piracy, you obviously need to own the original game. To start playing:

Click on Filethen Launch an ISO and select your ROM or insert an original CD in your drive and click on File then Launch CD ROM .

Some tips

To exit the emulator, press Esc. From there you can adjust the options. To return to the game, click on Start then Continue.

In the main menu, you can save and load games from the Launch menu. If you are playing with multiple CDs and need to move on to the next one, click File then Change Disc.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com