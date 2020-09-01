8 Tips for an Effective Video Marketing Strategy!

While every marketer understands the importance of video for conveying the right message to the target audience, most of them are unaware of the impact of opting for an effective marketing strategy. Video is really important today.

According to a survey conducted by Wyzowl’s Video Marketing Statistics 2018, 81% of businesses prefer video as a marketing tool as compared to 63% in 2017. 81% of sales conversions happen through consumers who make their purchase decisions after watching the video.

The first and foremost step is making awesome intros and outros for your video. You can find many intro and outro maker templates available online. Then edit them properly and start marketing them. Let us know some tips for launching an effective marketing strategy that helps drive more engagements and sales conversions:

Set campaign goals

Your marketing campaigns must start with research related to your target audience, writing content to resonate with them, and then selecting the channels to market them to.

No matter how great a video you make, if you do not market it on the right platform, it will not get any results.

You also must define goals such as awareness, sales, traffic, or all of the above while making a video marketing campaign. The next step is giving the right tone and messaging so as to make a connection with your target audience.

To achieve great results from your video, it is best to gather some consumer insights before launching, as it will let you know about the type of video you should make and the amount of money you must spend on making them.

Convey your message through your videos

It is very important that viewers who are watching your video get the right messaging. If you have your videos on social media channels like YouTube or Instagram, they must hyperlink to your website’s landing page with clear messaging. This messaging should be consistent across all channels.

Create a schedule for posting your videos

You must be consistent with posting your videos on time as the audience expects regular content updates. So instead of posting random videos, just stay fixed to a proper schedule like every alternate day, weekly, or fortnightly. Maintaining a posting schedule will motivate your audience to come back to your channel again and again.

Just create a story and post a series of your videos so that the audience is hooked and always looking forward to the next video in the series.

You can also implement new campaigns according to your posting schedule and keep your audience engaged.

Include tutorials related videos

Video marketing can be best used for product demos as consumers like to see a product’s performance before making any purchase decisions. For example, if someone is willing to buy a new camera, he can visit your channel and get to know about different models and their performance.

You can also include tutorials in your videos, like how to make money online or how to maximize your savings. These types of videos are best to draw traffic to your website as people are interested to know about tips and tricks.

Storytelling is important

Who doesn’t love stories? If your videos tell a story good enough, your viewers can connect to; then, they are going to love your videos. It’s a great and effective way to enhance customer engagement.

If you want to introduce your company to your viewers and want to tell them about your mission and vision, then opt for a storytelling way, like your journey, your customers’ experience, or even the impact you are making on society. Believe me; people would love to watch your video.

Promote your videos wisely

By using promo video templates, you can take your video project to the next level by adding branding and style to it. Using a video template will help you create a video project that looks professionally designed.

Call to action is an integral part of your marketing strategy

If you want people to follow you on social media or visit your website, then you must not forget to include a call to action (CTA) button on your videos.

There are several ways to CTA, like including clickable text in your videos that directly links to your website, encouraging viewers to look out for more information. One more way is the person speaking in the video asking viewers to take some specific action like commenting or clicking the next video.

SEO optimization is a major step

Google, along with indexing websites, also indexes YouTube videos so that when someone puts relevant keywords or a particular phrase on Google search engine, your video gets multiple chances on the search page. For SEO of your videos, it is best to add keywords in your video descriptions and shortened links with a call to action. This will encourage viewers to visit your website or landing page.

There is a tagging feature on YouTube, which helps your video to appear as “related video” when they watch similar content.

Conclusion

Videos are continuously gaining momentum in the marketing world. If used mindfully, then videos can prove to be a great asset and enable greater conversions going forward.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com