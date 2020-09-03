5 Tips for Protecting Your Business Online!

You’ve done the hard part. You were able to get your own business off the ground and moving. Now comes the next step: protecting it and making sure it survives. You don’t want all your hard work to go to waste, so be sure to keep your business safe online, especially if you have a lot of data or online users within your company. Here are five top tips that will keep your organization safe.

Keep your software updated.

A lot of enterprise systems, workflow aids, and communication tools will have inbuilt security to help keep you, your employees, and your customers safe online. Help them help you by making sure all your kit and software is updated regularly. This also means making sure all your employees do so too with their own laptops or machines. Different systems may need updates at different times, so make sure that everyone knows they are in charge of their own particular system.

Invest in an identity management system.

So, what is identity management? ID management involves authentication and access control of digital identities. All individuals and devices within your organization will have a digital identity, and IAM systems (identity and access management) that make sure that the level of access is only given to those with the correct access rights. This can be anything as simple as logging on to a shared network to distinguishing between different user identities and sure rights. Personal data and best practices for identity management are vital to implement correctly, as this could make your systems vulnerable to an attack or leak sensitive data.

Educate your employees

As noted above, you cannot be everywhere at once. It’s important that you impress upon your employees that their personal data, as well as the company’s, is also their responsibility to protect. Consider investing in cybersecurity workshops, or simply share whatever knowledge you pick up about digital security with the rest of your team. Encourage them to do the same. The more you all know, the better.

It’s also a good idea to keep one common method for security protocols so that everyone is working according per the same security or IAM systems. This will avoid confusion and make it easier to organize.

Backup and encrypt regularly.

Make regular backups of your key company systems and data. Keep these copies off-site on physical hard drives (ideally offline) and certainly encrypted if they are still digital. in 2019 alone, there were 1,473 data breaches in the US, resulting in 164,680,000 data records being exposed overall. With that level of threat, it’s vital you do everything you can to keep your online records and data safe, for the good of your company and the good of your reputation. No client or customer will trust you if you get tangled up in a security breach, and you could even face penalties if you haven’t adhered to user rights and identity governance best practices.

Install anti-virus and anti-malware systems.

Take advantage of the range of effective and highly-specialized anti-virus and anti-malware systems that are available nowadays. You can protect yourself and your company from a wide range of attacks that you might not even be aware are happening. These systems will work in the background to keep you and your digital identities safe; they do the hard work, so you never have to worry.

Adhering to these five key pieces of advice will set you up in good stead to have a safe and secure digital presence for your employees and clients to work in. Remember not to take shortcuts: it never pays off in the long run.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com