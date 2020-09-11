Five Alternatives to Solidworks and How Much Does it Cost to 3D Print?

Solidworks is a top notch professional product for mechanical engineering projects. This CAD software is extremely powerful and provides you with 3D modeling tools, assemblies, simulations, and manufacturing solutions. However, Solidworks does cost quite a lot of money and it may be hard to learn. Therefore, you may decide to use one of these alternatives for 3D printing Los Angeles.

Sketchup

If you are a beginner Sketchup would be a good replacement. If you use the browser version it is free, while the desktop version costs from 119 to 1199 dollars. It is a 3D modeling software that is mostly used by industry experts that focus on (landscape) architecture and interior design to be able to use 3D printing Chicago. Sketchup however does not only work with 3D, you namely start by creating a 2D sketch.

Fusion 360

Another perfect program for beginners is Fusion 360, which can be used on Windows and iOS. Students can get a free license, while others have to pay 60 dollars a month to be able to use Fusion 360. It is an integrated CAM, CAE, and CAD software that is well known for its user-friendliness and enjoyable UI. Fusion 360 can be used to create very precise 3D models, but it also allows rapid prototyping.

SolveSpace

SolveSpace is also a good tool for starting 3D printing producers. The biggest advantage of this program is that it is completely free, while it can be used on multiple platforms: Windows, iOS, and Linux. SolveSpace is an open-source CAD software that is very simple to use and easy to learn. You can use 2D drawings, but also 3D modeling tools to create precise and technical pieces.

Rhino

Rhino is a program that focuses on intermediates and professionals. It is available for Windows and iOS and costs 995 dollars. Rhino is popular because it provides you with multiple operations. It has accurate technical tools which allow you to free-form 3D models and 3D animations, but you also get a wide range of 3D solutions.

Solid Edge

Solid Edge is a program developed by Siemens focused towards the professionals. It can be used on Windows, iOS, and Linux. Solid Edge is free for both teachers and students, while others pay between 100 and 420 dollars a month. It is quite similar to Solidworks, but it has a different take on CAD modeling. It namely has a synchronous technology, while Solidworks uses parametric modeling.

How much does it cost to 3D print?

It is often not an easy decision to start with 3D printing. This is mostly since there are more and more materials and printing methods available every month, so it is hard to understand which solution will meet your budget. However, in this article the costs you should know about before you start 3D printing New York City will be outlined.

How much a 3D printer costs that fits your wishes is hard to say. This is the case since they are based on different types of technologies. You could purchase a simple 200 dollar FDM machine, but it is also possible to buy a very sophisticated one that will cost thousands of dollars. If you want to buy your own 3D printer, you need to decide which technique will match your wishes and needs. For a starter it is advised to purchase a basic FDM 3D printer, which is relatively cheap. This way you can start experimenting without spending a lot of money. Do you want a printer for professional purposes? Then expect to pay a minimal amount of 4000 dollars. In this case it could be better to hire a 3D print service or rapid prototype your parts.

Materials

Besides a 3D printer you will also need materials to be able to create a three dimensional object. The more advanced your printer is, the more expensive the materials will be. You need to take this into account. For FDM 3D printers the materials will thus be relatively cheap, these are usually thermoplastic filaments. These are materials that are often used in 3D printing, popular examples are ABS, Nylon, and PLA. The materials will naturally cost more depending on how technical or precious it is. Metals such as Stainless Steel 316L could cost hundreds of dollars per kilo, for example.

Finishes

If you want your object to be sophisticated, you may want to complement it with finishing works. The print often has a raw texture, which may not be a look you enjoy. If this is the case, you could add extra polishing work to make the product completely perfect. Obviously this will cost more money. This process can be employed on thermoplastics, but also on a few resins. Dyeing or painting the item may also be necessary if you want to customize your 3D print with colors. This is not possible with most printing technologies.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com