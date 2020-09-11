Three 3D Printed Products to Help Stop COVID-19 and 3 Reasons Why you Should use a 3D Print Agency in Times of COVID-19!

The entire world is struggling at the moment due to COVID-19. Even though the situation is improving in several countries, the virus is still around. Especially now that the lockdown measures are decreasing in lots of nations around the world, it is necessary to be careful when you are going out. 3D printing Seattle can surprisingly help you in multiple ways. 3D printing San Jose can namely be used to produce useful items that can protect you and the people around you. In this article three handy 3D printed products will be introduced.

Face shield

It is completely understandable that you will not be wearing a full on face shield while you are going for groceries. However, for some employees this product will certainly be helpful. If healthcare workers wear face shields they will be less exposed to the virus, for example. These face shields were also used during boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp. There are lots of these products available on the internet. It is to be expected that at least some of these will be 3D printed. However, you can also 3D print a face shield yourself.

Face mask clips

In some countries you are obligated to wear a face mask while you are out in public or in specific places. A lot of people use cloth face masks so they will not put more strain on the supply of medical-grade ones for healthcare workers. By using these 3D printed clips you can essentially turn alny type of fabric into a face mask, but this obviously can not be used for medical purposes. A big advantage of the face mask clips is that they are reusable, so they are sustainable. On top of that, you can change the fabric regularly and easily.

Hooked badge holders

Another useful product to have at this moment is a hooked badge holder. In this you can keep your key cards, while you can also use it as a contract-free way to move through your office. The badge holders were designed in such a manner that people can reduce contact with high-use surfaces, such as the buttons in an elevator. Lots of people press these, so it is relatively easy to come in contact with COVID-19 through the buttons. But, this is not the case if you use one of these useful and safe badge holders.

Three reasons to 3D print through a service agency

If you want to start 3D printing you could purchase your own 3D printer. However, this can be rather expensive and difficult. It will take a lot of time to troubleshoot and optimize the settings of the 3D printer for example. Otherwise your prints will not be of the desired quality. You could also potentially reach the limits of your printers’ capability even though you want to experiment more. Therefore, it may be better to 3D print through a service bureau that also offers sheet metal fabrication or rapid prototyping as a service.

Easy to start

A service bureau provides you with an easy start to your 3D printing San Diego career. Producing good 3D prints takes skill, which is what the specialized companies obviously have. So, it is essentially hassle-free for you. Besides that, you also do not need to worry about technical issues. Failed prints will not happen, you do not need to dispose of uncured filament or resin, et cetera. Hiring a service bureau just makes it much easier for you to 3D print. This is also partially because the business often has a website with a ton of information about 3D printing, the materials, the finishes, et cetera.

Save time and money

Why would you spend money on equipment, maintenance, and workspace if you do not have to? If you just become the customer of a service bureau you will save a lot of money. But, you also will not have to spend time learning how to use a 3D printer or optimizing a new design. This will all be done by the company. In the post-processing steps you could lose a lot of time as well, while it could cost more too. 3D prints sometimes need a finish, but the service bureau could just do this for you.

Lots of technologies, materials, and colors

Another advantage of a service bureau is that they have a big variety of technologies, materials, and colors. Most consumer 3D printers use plastic, like PLA or ABS filaments, or a kind of light-sensitive resin. These can work well for prototyping or model making, but there are much better materials and technologies available. However, consumers often are not in the position to use these. Service bureaus are though. They can offer you so many more technologies, materials, and colors. This will give you the opportunity to 3D print everything and anything.

A 3D printer is a fun toy for essentially everyone, but in some industries these machines can have a very important function. This is obviously because you can essentially create a lot of different products with 3D printing Los Angeles. There is so much possible with the help of a 3D printer. It is thus very logical that these tools are becoming more and more popular at the moment. In the medical industry 3D printing Chicago is already used quite a lot, but in the business branches below this technology is also on the rise.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com