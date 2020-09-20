Things you Should Know About SMTP Servers!

Have you heard about the SMTP server? Well, it stands for Simple Mail Transfer Protocol. So, we can guess it may be related to emails.

Let’s jump to the basics of electronic mail. Emails stand on the server’s setting. You may have heard about POP, IMAP etc. which are protocol systems that are used for retrieving email from a mail server. On the opposite, SMTP is a protocol that enables the sender’s email from an email client to the mail servers. That means SMTP is used for sending emails and IMAP; POP’s are used for receiving.

Let’s break it into more accessible language. In our daily life, what we use mail is based on some protocols. These protocols are used for ensuring the emails to be received and sent successfully. SMTP is a set of commands, and it directs the way of emails. Emails what we send to; initially it stores in some mail servers.

Like Google has its own server, so are Yahoo, Microsoft etc.

The process behind it:

Suppose you have sent me an email via google. Your email address is, let’s say, john652@gmail.com and mine is alex632@yahoo.com. You can see, our mail servers are different from each other. So, now you can type your mail via some mail clients such as Microsoft Outlook or via other mediums.

After finishing your writeup on Outlook, when you will hit the send button, it’ll transfer from your local network to your mail server using SMTP. That server is your SMTP server.

When we use free mail providers like Google, Yahoo, etc., our email addresses use their domain names and allow us to get access to their email servers. It indicates the mail server we’re connected in.

What email you’re trying to send me is run explicitly by the SMTP server, allowing your mail from Google to mine Yahoo’s mail server. So, the email will remain there until I open it. That’s why SMTP works in the sending zone, enabling the sender’s email to deliver on the receiver’s mail server successfully.

Why does an SMTP server carry importance?

Well, SMTP servers usually do data processing for sending the message to the server of the recipient. Email relays on it due to its specific and significant purpose of processing data. There are some unique features of it which hold the necessity towards the users.

This server is a translator which ensures clarity while transferring the emails. When you send an email, it initially breaks down into a string of code. Then it’s being proceeded to the SMTP server where SMTP translates the code and makes it understandable. So, without this server, we can’t have the ability to translate the string of code. This server has a significant role in picking spam and illegitimate emails. Sometimes we get fake and illegitimate emails on our spam box. SMTP protects our account from these and notifies us. So, it works as a safeguard of our inbox. Similarly, SMTP alerts the senders while it detects invalid and wrong email addresses of recipients. Convenience of SMTP is, it can verify if the outgoing mail is from an active user or not.

SMTP Service Providers:

If you’re using WordPress or any other relevant sites for email marketing, it is much essential to ensure your email that is appropriately directed.

Usually, we use PHP to send emails to the internet, which sometimes makes big trouble for shared hosting servers to configure and handle it. SMTP service is a reliable protocol that ensures sending email to the user’s inbox via using proper authentication.

There are many SMTP service clients available in the market. There are various kinds of SMTP service out there that are different. SMTP service focuses on email sending acts which are a good companion for sending commercial messages which are known as email marketing. Mostly we do in need of high-quality SMTP services for better strategies and reliable email marketing. There is some high-quality featured SMTP services like Mailgun, QueenSMTP, Sendinblue or SendGrid.

Before tracing their features, let you know email marketing focuses on two types of email. One, which you will go for connecting automatically with several users via mail, is called bulk mail. The second type for contacting specific or one to one communication is called transactional mail. Mostly transactional emails carry more necessity and popularity in email marketing, work based on subscriber’s activity and other issues.

Sendinblue

With the high mail deliverability, Sendinblue tops the market. They propound quite good deliverability with powerful email and SMS marketing strategy. Also, they provide a customer-friendly offer that includes free 9000 emails per month. You can use a paid subscription that starts at 25 dollars.

QueenSMTP

QueenSMTP helps you to promote your products and services through sending newsletter’s, special offers, special advertisement having high quality contents! Using this tool you can see automatically bounce check emails, can see real time tracking and advanced analytics for your emails. You can send up to 50K FREE Emails from their SMTP SERVER or 15K Free Email Monthly forever.

Mailgun

This SMTP service is also a popular platform for email marketing offers you a dedicated IP with a 79-dollar subscription charge. Besides, you can always enjoy your first 10000 mails for free there.

SendGrid

Another giant competitor of the SMTP service market, SendGrid, offers 40000 emails per month, including 100 emails per day. Paid plans start at 14.95 dollars per month. Also, they have a powerful tool combination of the authenticated domain name and dedicated IP addresses.

SMTP server plays a vital role not only in email marketing but also in more prominent aspects. It makes a huge difference and better promises to keep all mail transfers more accurate and user friendly. SMTP server produces a robust protocol system where multiple clients benefit while easily interacting with the same server. Also, SMTP service providers are growing faster and providing better facilities for uninterrupted connection between businesses to people.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com