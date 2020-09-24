4 Computer Repairs You Shouldn’t Do Yourself!

You are most likely to find a personal computer in a household or a business establishment. This is because most of the tasks that need to be accomplished in a day involve the use of computers. For this reason, your computer must be in its top condition to ensure that there are minimal disruptions in your day to day activities. Nevertheless, in case you encounter some of the problems listed below, make sure to get in touch with a seasoned computer technician immediately.

1. Blue Screen

When your computer encounters the blue screen of death (BSOD), then it is the right time to call in the expert computer technicians. A blue screen can occur because your system experienced a serious issue that entailed the need for it to forcefully stop. According to experts from Nerd2Go computer repairs, although a blue screen is one of the most common problems that computers experience, it is also one of the most difficult to resolve. The reason behind this is that it can be quite challenging to determine whether the root cause of the problem is hardware or driver-related.

2. Blank Monitor

Another computer issue that is better left to the hands of expert technicians is a blank monitor. Nevertheless, you can try to switch monitors or power cables to verify if these are causing the problem. While you can try to isolate whether the problem is because of a faulty connection or a damaged monitor, there are instances wherein this is not the case. Sometimes, the graphics card of your CPU can also cause a blank screen to occur.

3. Graphical Error

When you power on your computer, the contents of your desktop should be legible and clear. However, there are cases wherein your desktop looks like a jumbled mess, with the images in your screen distorted. This can be because of graphical errors that are also common, but it is better to contact a computer technician to resolve this problem. More often than not, they will be able to identify the root cause as software related. Nonetheless, you have the option of checking for loose VGA cables or outdated drivers beforehand.

4. Operating System Failure

Sometimes, you may find your computer unresponsive or functioning abnormally. As a result, you are unable to execute commands properly, rendering your computer unusable, even after you have performed reboot multiple times. This can be because of an operating system failure that is usually caused by viruses or malware that infected your system. A computer technician will be able to properly handle this issue for you, and hopefully, they will be able to restore all your data too.

To wrap things up, there are certain computer problems that you will be able to address by yourself, but you need to equip yourself with the proper knowledge to do so. However, there are also computer problems, such as those listed above, that are better left in the hands of the expert. When you do, there is a greater chance that you will be able to salvage your computer and retrieve it in its working condition.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com