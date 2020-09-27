Best Cheap Laptops up to $500 Dollars!

Not everyone wants or has the budget to buy an expensive laptop. Manufacturers know that too. There are therefore plenty of laptops on the market that can complete their tasks well and at the same time do not have an excessively high price tag. You may not know everything about laptops or you may want to get some recommendations. You will learn everything about laptops up to 500 euros in this article.

Is a budget laptop right for me?

Laptops under $500 dollars can do a lot. As a student, for example, you don’t ask too much of a laptop. All reasonable laptops can edit text, watch videos and download files. As a student, you do not necessarily have to spend a lot of money on an expensive laptop; a cheaper variant can do everything you need. The same applies to people who have the purpose of working from home for the laptop. As long as you don’t search much more in the laptop than edit text and use the internet, you’re fine with a laptop under $500 dollars.

For the gamers among us, a cheaper laptop is also an option. As long as you don’t play games that are too intensive, most modern laptops can handle it. Games like Battlefield will not be able to handle a laptop under $500 dollars.



What types of laptops are there?

Chromebook

There are major differences between a normal laptop and a Chromebook. The first and biggest difference is that instead of the usual operating systems like Windows and macOS are not used on a Chromebook. This kind of laptop has its own operating system. Namely ChromeOS. On a Chromebook you work (almost) entirely online. All your applications are in the cloud. For that reason alone, a Chromebook is not for everyone. If you are often without the internet, a Chromebook is not recommended. Yet there are also many advantages to a Chromebook over a normal laptop.

A Chromebook is relatively cheap. Because you only work from your browser, no expensive parts are needed for the laptop. ChromeOS is very light, which makes the laptop feel fast. You can find a good Chromebook from 300 euros. This kind of laptop is not suitable for gaming. The Chromebook has “passive cooling”, which makes the laptop very quiet compared to the average laptop. Another thing that is quiet in a Chromebook are viruses. You will have a small chance of getting a virus on your Chromebook. Most viruses are made for Windows and macOS laptops, so most viruses won’t work on a Chromebook. Encountering a virus is already made difficult. You work completely online, so downloading files does not happen often.

Hybrid laptop

If you prefer tablets but still want a keyboard attached, a hybrid laptop is perfect for you. A hybrid laptop is very similar to a tablet. This way you can often disconnect the screen from the keyboard and use it as a full-fledged tablet. Yet there are some (small) differences with a tablet. For example, the laptops are often heavier than the average tablet. That is because it contains better parts that make the laptop run faster than a tablet.

Laptop

If you don’t like the idea of ​​a mix of laptop and tablet, then the “normal” laptop is for you. With a normal laptop there is no touchscreen or detachable screen. These types of laptops are simply a mobile version of a desktop PC. They are often more powerful than a Chromebook or hybrid laptop.

What should you keep in mind when buying a laptop?

Usage of the laptop

If you have decided that you want to get a new laptop, it is always useful to first consider what you want to use it for. If you only want to watch Netflix on it, it is usually not necessary to purchase an expensive laptop. It is also important to determine what your budget is for your new laptop. The cheapest laptops on the market are usually slow and unusable. Therefore, always read the reviews first and perhaps watch a YouTube video about the laptop in question.

Screen size

It is also important to determine what size you are looking for. If you can’t stand looking at a small screen and typing on a small keyboard, the smaller variants aren’t for you. If you are looking for a more mobile laptop, you are not looking for an overly large laptop. Therefore, always pay close attention to the dimensions of your new laptop, if any.

Hard disk size

If you want to have a lot of large files on your laptop, a large hard drive is a requirement. For example, a Chromebook has very little physical memory, so not many files can fit on it. It is important to consider the size of the hard drive and whether this size is expandable.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com