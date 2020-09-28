How HR Can Be Prepared for Future Challenges!

A few years back, HR professionals were regarded as snooty organizational bots that maintained order among employees. But now HR professionals do more than just – hire and fire. They have shifted their focus on the empowerment and guidance of employers and employees.

Gone are the days when HR professionals went by the book. Many organizations have realized the importance of HR departments. Thus, they continuously formulate policies and implement specialized tools that will overcome modern organizational challenges efficiently.

One example is the Bizneo HR software that is a low-cost yet efficient human resource management tool.

Without further ado, let us discuss a few ways HR professionals can be better prepared to face future challenges.

Embracing Technology

HR departments are already reliant on technology to evaluate employee retention, recruitment procedures, tracking employee leaves, and more. The future of workplaces is in the hands of millennials who are used to acquiring information in an instant through their smartphones or laptops.

Thus, companies should embrace more of technology and analytics to suit the digital ease millennials relate to.

Shifting Focus on People

Embracing technology does not mean neglecting the human factor of an organization. When risky and monotonous tasks are taken care of by advanced HR robots, HR professionals will have more time to focus on people. Prioritizing organizational individuals helps in enhancing the quality of the workforce while improving employee retention.

After all, HR professionals are there for the “human” or people resources of an organization. A smart HR manager guides employee to reach their potential while creating a solid working environment for all employees.

Establishing A Social Media Policy

As mentioned above, the millennial generation is going to rule the workspaces for years to come. And all of them have their profiles on at least one social media platform unless they are literally living under a rock.

Thus, it only makes sense for organizations to establish social media policies. Without such policies in place, an organization risks tarnishing its image on social media.

Moreover, employees can lose their job over a controversial post or tweet about their managers or the company itself. Thus, introduce social media policies to candidates during onboarding.

Offering Modern Benefits Package

A benefits package that includes basic health and life insurance, paid time off, and retirement plan is not cut out for future employees. If you want to attract and retain employees, offer a benefits package that will appeal to modern or millennial employees.

That includes paid parental leave, menstrual leave, student loan repayment support, mental health and well-being programs, caregiver assistance, and more. By redesigning your benefits package, you will not only invite more applicants but also lower employee turnover rate.

Expanding Workforce Diversity

Probably the most prominent challenges HR will face in the future is to maintain workforce diversity. That means recruiting employees from various ethnic and religious groups and classes.

In addition to that, organizations should hire women who’ve been absent from the job market for years, retired personnel, and especially abled individuals. Expanding workforce diversity enables HR managers to understand and acknowledge the differences between employees.

This also helps in reducing bias, boosting creativity, expanding employees’ cultural horizons, improving human relations, and work culture.

Staying Updated with Compliance Laws

Keeping up with regulatory and compliance laws is quite challenging and their challenges are plenty. Many organizations find themselves in a sticky situation by not staying informed about changes in compliance laws.

Since the workforce is going to see a major cultural shift in the coming years, HR must be quick and flexible to comply with new policies and laws. Laws related to remote working, technological applications, pay equality, contingent workers and many others are likely to change.

Thus, HR professionals must always stay abreast of compliance matters to construct and implement changes in the organization.

These were a few ways HR professionals can gear up to face any challenges in the coming years.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!