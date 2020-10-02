Supply Chain Planning 101 for Businesses!

Supply chain planning is known as SCP. It is the process and project management that coordinates a variety of assets. This is to ensure and elevate the delivery of services and goods, as well as information. This helps the supplier communicate to the customer m, whether it’s b2b or b2c. This creates a balance of supply and demand is achieved.

Simple supply chain planning example

This kind of planning has evolved over time and is integral to creating a smooth flow. In Rhodes Island there is a running joke that when a hurricane is looming in the Atlantic or a blizzard is bearing down the Montreal express, people will need “French Toast”. French toast is a euphemism for Milk, Eggs, and Bread. These are the items that everyone rushes out to get as a staple. Suppliers anticipate these needs during hurricane and blizzard seasons.

Supply chain planning culture

It is such a vital, but unknown part of industry and retail, that there are an entire industry and culture that covers all the intricacies, Supply Chain Management Review is an industry resource for supply chain management, as well as, the vital elements of transportation, and warehousing.

Supply chain planning not only deals with the raw materials of goods and services, it deals with international trade law, human rights, and labor laws that can disrupt the flow across borders. It deals with the shortage of skilled labor and drivers which has become a is a long-term challenge.

In Product lifecycle management known as PLM, logisticians, who are the ringmasters of this delicate circus, deal with the complex process of juggling product information, and manufacturing workflows and collaboration as well as engineering, and people.

SaaS and blockchain

Enter Saas, the wunderkind of software known as Software-as-a-Service these digital apps take many forms. Saas has streamlined some aspects of supply and demand and bottlenecked others. This robotic way of handling business can track some of the most vital elements, but as in the case of grocery stores is sometimes met with customers who will not use it. Inc Magazine reports that for small businesses, the use of blockchain is disrupting and sometimes crippling supply chain management.

But there is a kinder side to supply chain management, in the 2020 pandemic and fires, several companies that are leaders in the industry came to the aid of a union representing farmworkers, advocating for the health and safety by supplying much-needed masks.

Supply Chain Management is something that is like a juggling act on a unicycle on a highwire and should be carefully thought out how best to proceed.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com