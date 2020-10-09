3D Game Modeling: What a Beginner Needs to Know!

Creation of 3D models is an integral part of the modern gaming industry. Every year the games increase the level of realism, using the most advanced technologies and techniques for this. Sometimes it can take several days to create one detailed model. And there are thousands of such models in the game.

Many 3D art companies specialize in modeling, offering to bring to life the most interesting and original solutions. Therefore, a person who decides to become a modeler will definitely not be left without work. How to make 3D models for games? Where does it all start? We are ready to talk about it in simple words.

What is 3D Modeling?

The name speaks for itself – it is the creation of models with measurements of height, width and depth using special software. Such models are called three-dimensional or volumetric because they can be easily rotated and viewed from all sides.

The software required to implement 3D modeling for games has a rather sharp learning curve. To start to get good at navigating 3ds Max, for example, a beginner needs to spend some time and look at a lot of guides and instructions – it has not the most intuitive interface. Therefore, a beginner should be ready for this.

How To Understand Whether You Can Become a 3D Modeler?

This is easy enough to understand, because first of all, it all depends on your desire, willingness to learn and a clear understanding that difficulties are inevitable. Some progress will also not be very rapid. Therefore, you need a lot of patience.

Creativity is definitely important. But is there any objective indicator that allows you to determine its presence or absence? If you want to make a standout, original model, and you are ready to follow that goal, then you will make it. As for game modeling, it is important to note the following. Modelers don’t invent their models from scratch. They get the so-called concept art from concept artists and do their work according to it. They may suggest or add something, but the basis must be followed.

It makes sense to mention attention here, especially to detail. 3D models are almost a piece of jewelry, and each giver must be flawless. This is especially true if maximum realism is required.

The need to understand coding is sometimes mentioned, but this knowledge is not required. It may really be needed one day, but its absence will in no way affect your development path as a 3D modeler. It’s more of an optional skill.

Modeling is teamwork: here you need to work in cooperation with other artists, programmers, project managers and other team members who are responsible for the project.

First Steps: Selecting Software

So how do you start 3D modeling? We have already mentioned that this particular art form is created exclusively with the help of specialized software. Choosing a program can be called one of the key steps. Judge for yourself, having come across too complex software that is definitely not suitable for beginners, a person may get scared and think that all this is not so necessary for him or her.

To prevent this from happening, catch a few tips.

Don’t start with expensive, complex software. Of course, you have heard about 3ds Max, Maya and ZBrush, but this is not at all what you need in the initial stages. They are quite complex and have a huge set of tools that will only confuse you. And if you have to pay $ 40 a month for ZBrush, then the other 2 options will not be so supportive and affordable: if you choose to work with them, be prepared to spend $ 200 a month.

Start with simple free programs like Vectary with a simple drag-and-drop interface, the free version of SketchUp or TinkerCAD. When you learn how to manipulate simple shapes, you can move on to something more complex in Blender. This is one of the favorite free 3D modeling programs for modelers. Its undoubted advantage is a huge amount of guides and tutorials about 3D modeling for beginners.

Final Words

Modeling is much easier now than it used to be. There are many free programs, instructions and tips that make entering the gaming industry faster and more painless. On the other hand, a large number of modelers appear who have not yet reached a good level, but are already ready to offer their services.

If you are not going to create 3D models by yourself, but you need them for further work, then the best option is a good 3D modeling company with a team of professionals. They will be able to create any model you need at an affordable price in an adequate time frame. You will not have to fear that the work will not be done or that its quality will be unsatisfactory: companies monitor their reputation and always do their best to prove their competence.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com