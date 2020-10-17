5 Benefits of Using a Brand Name Generator!

One of the most challenging decisions a business owner has is in selecting a name for the new venture. With an estimated 28 to 30 million registered small businesses across America, locating an engaging brand can become frustrating. You may be lucky and stumble upon the perfect company name after a few hours, but most people find themselves exasperated after a fruitless, long search. Choosing a name for a tech company, food blog, or baby clothing store has never been easier than when you use a brand generator like Namify. Here are just some of the many benefits a name generator can provide.

1. Cost

Your time is worth money when you are building a business, and often, there is very little time available. With funding, creating, and hiring help, there are usually not enough hours in the day for what you have to do. If you are like most entrepreneurs, that means you won’t have dozens of free hours to search for available company names – only to find none of your favorites are open. Rather than waste your valuable time, take the guesswork out of your search and let Namify’s smart algorithm help you find a catchy company name that you can feel confident about.

2. Simplicity

Using the selected categories and keywords you provide, Namify’s brand name generator can quickly locate a list of ideas for you to choose from. That means your input clarifies what the program looks for, and the possibilities will reflect the parameters you set. From quirky to classic, the system can simplify the process of finding the right name in a matter of moments.

3. Traffic

Drawing traffic to a new company is essential to its survival in the first two years. That is why unique or cleaver names draw so much attention. “Wash-a-Dub-Dub” or “Clips and Bubbles” will attract more interest to a dog grooming shop than “Dog Grooming Here,” and attention encourages traffic. Namify’s ability to generate hundreds of possible names will help you find a clever solution to your search that will bring customers to your door or website.

4. Creativity

Your keywords, ideas, and colorful images define who you are and how your business will run. Namify takes two or three of your defining words and uses them to produce a list of possible name choices. You can narrow the search further with a creative, unifying theme of what you are looking for, but you don’t have to limit the selection. The creative preferences are then entered into the appropriate field to begin the hunt for your company’s future brand.

5. Appeal

It may take a day or two for you to decide what name has the appeal you are looking for because it is a huge decision. Namify understands the magnitude of branding choices, so there is a heart icon you can click next to the generated names you are considering. You can then send an email to yourself containing the new list and take the time you need to decide on which name has the most appeal. This will also allow you to check with partners, friends, and family members because different reactions can help you make the right decision on a name that takes your business venture into the future.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com