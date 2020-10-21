Email Verification: Why and How to Do it?

A bounce rate below 2% is one of the most important challenges every marketer faces. After all, if the percentage of subscribers who rejected is higher than this figure, then your marketing strategy, as well as the tools for its implementation, are quite poor. The most effective way to influence the situation is to verify email address without sending email. The main topics of our review are how important it is to check electronic data, what verification methods exist, and the advantages of using the email verification api by Proofy.

The importance of validating email addresses

To understand the importance of checking your email address, we will give several arguments in favor of this procedure:

Reduced soft and hard bounce. You really should prevent subscribers from refusing your mail, unsubscribing, adding your emails to their spam folder, and complaining about you to email providers. If there are regular returns, the authenticity of your account, as well as the quality of the domain, will become questionable for the postal service providers. Further – an increase in the spam index and “Welcome!” into a blacklist. To avoid dire consequences, check if email exists . This will help you determine which accounts are of poor quality and thus need removal from the mailing list.

The sender’s reputation and email deliverability are high. When doing email marketing , you need to understand that your rating as a sender is the most important metric. It, in turn, affects another equally important metric – the email deliverability rate. That is, the better the reputation, the more emails will be delivered to your subscribers. If you strive to verify email address regularly using professional methods, the deliverability rate will be 97-98.5%, which will be great!

Email campaigns are more effective. Yes, high deliverability is important, but it doesn’t mean that emails will be opened and read. This is why it is so important to verify your mailing list before every sending. By verifying the authenticity and activity of user accounts, you increase the chances that emails will be delivered to interested people who are more likely to open and read your messages. In this way, you influence the effectiveness of your campaigns, increasing it with each check of the address list.

Well, the main “trump card” of pinging email addresses is the movement of your potential customers towards the last steps of the sales funnel: going to the website and making a purchase.

What are the ways to verify accounts?

To the question of how to check if an email address is valid we have at least 3 answers:

We check the account for syntax errors. Some users make mistakes during registration (intentionally or accidentally). You can manually check them so that you have exceptionally correct email addresses on your list. Pay attention to the length of the prefix part, which should not exceed 64 characters. It can contain uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers from 0 to 9, and special characters. Then check the spelling of the domain name: for example, @ gmail.com instead of @ gmal.com, etc. We check the connection with the server – a technical procedure, which involves checking the validity of the account by establishing an SMTP connection without sending an email to the user. It uses PuTTY for Telnet on Windows and iTerm for Mac. For example, you are using Telnet. From the Start menu, press Win + R. In the search box – cmd, then OK. In the command line, you must enter telnet server_name port_number (or telnet server_IP port_number). If the request returns with an error, then the account does not exist or it is inactive. We send a letter from a fictitious address – as one of the options that exist, but this method is not suitable for mass verification. Firstly, it is too time-consuming, and secondly, there is a risk that your IP address will be blocked.

You can also check email addresses valid using tools such as domain validation, MX record validation, risk level setting, and real-time data processing. If you’ve been intimidated by the technical complexity of a task, don’t worry! There is a tool that can handle any type of verification, freeing you from routine work.

Email Verifier is a reliable assistant in email marketing

To verify email address without sending email, you can use a reliable platform, a smart robot with artificial intelligence, as an assistant. We recommend Proofy, the most powerful disposable email checker available today. Having tried it once, you will stay with it forever!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com