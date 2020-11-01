Mobile Apps to Jump Start Your Small Business!

Are you looking for mobile apps to improve the productivity and profitability of your small business? The app marketplace is flooded with useful business apps that add value to everyday processes. Choosing the right app to boost daily business productivity could be a game-changer that leads to rapid growth. Alternatively, your business may need an eCommerce app, so mobile buyers are not feeling left out.

Apps allow a business to remain competitive in the constantly changing landscape. Their upgrades can take many forms and include boosted productivity, mobility, and communication. The average person uses 30 apps per month, which means most employees already know how to utilize apps in their daily life.

Build your own mobile app

Are you wondering if you should create your own app to improve efficiency? You could go down the route of building an app that’s specifically tailored to your business. It’s ideal if you’ve searched the business app marketplace and could not find something that provides the functionality you’re looking for. The app will be a real business asset that increases your company’s value, and you can sell licenses to competitors if they want to use the app.

When building an app there are two routes you can go down:

Hire a freelancer: This might be the better option for small businesses on a budget. Freelancers are cheaper than app development agencies. They can give your project a lot of attention and there is a personalized feel to the exchange. However, their capacity is limited so the speed of work may be slow. Look for a freelancer app developer that has expertise in the type of app you need. Hire an agency: Want an entire team to work on your app? Then hire an agency that can take on your app-building project. Agencies can complete projects faster because they have more resources. They can also add value with strategic planning and updates.

Sell products from an app

By 2020, apps are expected to generate $189 billion and small businesses can get a slice of the pie. Having a dedicated app that customers can download to buy products is one of the most valuable apps any business can own. Small businesses can outperform established ones that have yet to release a good quality app customer enjoy using. It’s a unique entry point to a competitive marketplace that can give a big edge.

Are you wondering how to create an app and make money? Here are a few considerations to make when releasing an eCommerce app:

Paid or free: It might be tempting to charge users a fee to download your app to earn money upfront – after all, revenue is important for a small business. However, most apps are free and it’s not what customers expect. You wouldn’t charge people to enter your physical store location to browse, so don’t charge for app downloads.

User interface: Customers should have a great experience browsing products and completing the checkout process. Every barrier that's put up between the start of the buying journey and the buy button gives customers a reason to leave. User testing will help you figure out your app's shortcomings to highlight areas for improvement.

Customers should have a great experience browsing products and completing the checkout process. Every barrier that’s put up between the start of the buying journey and the buy button gives customers a reason to leave. User testing will help you figure out your app’s shortcomings to highlight areas for improvement. Notifications: Provide discounts via the notifications function to constantly draw customers back to your app. People can turn annoying notifications off but provide valuable discounts and they will be waiting for your next alert.

Optimize your eCommerce app

It’s important to invest in mobile conversion rate optimization to ensure that you make the most of the traffic. Traffic is harder to come by for small businesses and can cost significant portions of their budget to generate. Therefore, it’s more cost-effective to fine-tune your mobile eCommerce app.

Optimizing your app involves A/B testing, getting customer feedback, and user testing. You’ll notice that making small changes can have a big effect on the conversion rate. However, it takes effort to identify the correct small changes.

Advantages of productivity apps for businesses

Using mobile productivity apps and getting to know the features helps businesses improve the overall efficiency of meeting goals. It’s an app category that cannot be overlooked if you want to increase your chances of growing a small business.

Here is an overview of how apps can help businesses in daily tasks:

Communication: Employees may have to move around a large office to participate in meetings and collaborate with other departments. However, they might be receiving important notifications on their work collaboration platform. Having access to those notifications via mobile apps means employees can respond immediately regardless of their location. Being instantly reachable allows team decisions to be made faster.

Mobile: Apps enable employees to have the same productivity while away from their office. Features such as note-taking, video sharing calls and inventory management via mobile apps mean employees don't have to be in the office to add value. Therefore, leaving the office for a meeting with clients across town does not mean that they're ineffective regarding daily office activities.

Apps enable employees to have the same productivity while away from their office. Features such as note-taking, video sharing calls and inventory management via mobile apps mean employees don’t have to be in the office to add value. Therefore, leaving the office for a meeting with clients across town does not mean that they’re ineffective regarding daily office activities. Efficiency: Business apps that help team members collaborate typically have a cloud-based structure where everyone can instantly save and see changes. It helps with efficiency because other team members have access to the information, they need to move forward with their project section. There are no delay as physical copies of paper are transferred between departments.

Small businesses should use apps to utilize these advantages and grow faster. It’s important to create good habits while the business is small, so the right practices are in place once it grows. It’s never too early to introduce apps into a business to boost productivity and compete with established organizations in the marketplace.

Final thoughts

The right mobile apps can be a game-changer for small businesses that need to grow. Gathering momentum is difficult at the start and businesses need to utilize all the help they can get – especially in competitive marketplaces. Apps are another tool that provides huge benefits when used correctly.

Use mobile apps internally to improve communication, task organization and productivity. There is a rich choice of apps, so you’ll find something with your desired features. Furthermore, small businesses can utilize eCommerce mobile apps to sell products by reaching a wider customer base.

Small businesses should embrace mobile apps to help them grow and compete in an increasingly congested digital world. So, what are you waiting for? Start using mobile apps today to give your small business the best chance of success.

