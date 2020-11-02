8 Books all Business Leaders Should Read!

Whether you are an established executive or an aspiring entrepreneur, there are certain skills and knowledge that are essential to all business leaders. Along with the basics of running a business, from digital marketing to payment systems, there are more nebulous concepts that are critical to success in the business world, such as leadership, strategy and motivation.

When it comes to topics like these, books can be enormously helpful. There are dozens, if not hundreds of books published every year that discuss what it takes to be a great leader and how to be successful. To help you find the best books for business leaders in 2020, we have narrowed down your options to the 8 most popular and inspiring books.

Who Moved My Cheese?

Risk is inevitable in business. Though it is important to be careful when making important business decisions, you should never let the fear of risk keep you from trying new things. Published by Dr Spencer Johnson, “Who Moved My Cheese” explains the importance of adapting to change and taking risk.

Here, the word “cheese” is a metaphor for the things you would like to achieve in your life, which could be career development or a successful business. The core of this book is that you should embrace change in order to find the success you desire. This inspiring book is ideal for anyone who has recently started a business, who wants to start a business, or who wants to take their career to the next level.

Built to Last

In this book, Jerry Porras and Jim Collins cover the success stories of the eighteen famous and established companies. “Built to Last” features some exceptional principles that have worked for these companies, and that you can apply to your own business. The authors have chosen examples of businesses that have stood the test of the time.

Basically, the book shares the ups and downs these companies faced, the principles they applied to overcome the challenges, and the way they adapt to change as they grew. The core message is that a successful business should be built to last.

The Startup of You

Surviving the socially-driven business sector can be overwhelming for beginners. This book guides you on how you can grow your business and get the edge over your competitors. The book not only targets the business leader, but will also be valuable for people from all professions. Essentially, it gives you a clear picture of how you can speed up your growth, seeing each day as presenting new challenges and offering exciting opportunities.

The authors Ben Casnocha and Reid Hoffman talk about the importance of growth. If you are having a hard time adapting to the changes and growing your business or your skills, then give “The Startup of You” a shot.

Quiet Leadership

Not all entrepreneurs are natural leaders. “Quiet Leadership” by David Rock explains the importance of leadership for an entrepreneur, and how you can develop leadership skills. In this six-step guide, you’ll learn how to best lead a team, whether two or 2000 people.

Virtual Freedom

A successful business leader does not perform all the management, marketing, and other tasks associated with running a business single-handedly. They rather delegate the work to their employees to save time and focus on the big picture. In “Virtual Freedom”, Chris Ducker highlights the importance of delegating.

Even startups and small-sized companies with a low budget can hire virtual staff to streamline business operations. The core idea of the book is to invest in yourself, buy more time, focus on productive activities, and grow your business.

The Wisdom of Failure

To become a successful business leader, you need to know the common mistakes that can lead to failure. “The Wisdom of Failure” by Jim McConoughey and Laurence G Weinzimmer focuses on real examples of failure from the business world. This gives you invaluable insight into how you can learn from the past and avoid these mistakes.

Entrepreneurial DNA

There is a perception that all entrepreneurs are the same, as if cut from the same mould. However, Entrepreneurial DNA highlights the diverse variety of entrepreneurs, helping you understand your leadership type. Written by Joe Abraham, Entrepreneurial DNA is about all introspection, covering the importance of understanding your specific DNA before starting a new project.

The Innovator’s Dilemma

The top factors that influence the success of a company are the resources, values, and processes. In this book, Clayton M Christensen has focused on the businesses that fail despite trying their best to adapt to change. “The Innovator’s Dilemma” has a unique perspective on entrepreneurs, talking about who it isn’t always the easy and soft suggestions that work. Rather, it is the real and difficult initiatives that most often lead to success.

Whether you are running an established business or planning to open an eCommerce store, these books will help you become an effective and successful business leader.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com