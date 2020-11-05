5 Tips for Writing a Better Business Plan for Your Restaurant!

Running a restaurant may be a labor of love, but it also demands long nights conceptualizing everything from your menu and wait staff to operations and marketing strategies, and requires a lot of capital. A restaurant loan is a great option for owners in need of financing to keep their establishment running smoothly, and a strong business plan is a key piece to obtaining one.

Here are five tips for writing a good restaurant business plan:

1. Make Sure It Has All the Necessary Elements

Your business plan is essentially the blueprint for how your company will operate. Banks will want to see a clearly laid out, well-organized plan with smooth progression between sections. While there is no right way to write a business plan, a good plan should contain the following elements:

Executive Summary

Business Overview

Operations Plan

Market Analysis

Financial Projections

Description of Product or Services

Sales and Marketing Strategies

Competitive Analysis

Financial Plan

2. Make Use of a Template

Getting started can be the hardest part. If you’ve never written a business plan before and don’t know where to begin, there are a lot of templates available that can serve as a helpful structural model to guide you as you create your own plan.

It is important to note that business plans, and thus templates, usually start with an executive summary. While this is typically located in the front of the plan, it should be the last thing you write. As the name implies, it’s a comprehensive summary of the things you’ve put in your business plan. You won’t be able to write it without knowing the entirety of the plan’s contents first.

3. Write a Strong Executive Summary

Your executive summary is the first thing that lenders and investors read in your business plan. The appetizer before the meal, if you will, it should entice readers to keep reading through to the end. It must provide a snapshot of what your restaurant is all about, clearly communicating your mission statement, a brief description of your concept and how it will stand out in the marketplace, required costs, a synopsis of execution and marketing strategies and their anticipated ROI.

Think of the executive summary like your elevator pitch. Keep it concise but convincing. If lenders and investors don’t see much potential in your summary, they’ll have little incentive to keep reading. It should provide just enough information to pique their curiosity and persuade them to proceed to the body of your business plan to get the answers to their questions.

4. Propose a Unique Concept

A restaurant will never succeed without a clear concept. Remember that the marketplace is filled with hundreds of competitors so your unique concept is what will differentiate your restaurant from all the others.

Really paint the picture of your concept for readers in your plan. Will yours be a fine dining restaurant or fast casual one? What was the inspiration for your concept and how will that play into the menu and ambiance? What type of cuisine will you offer and how does it tell the restaurant’s story? Is there a signature dish you have in mind? If so, what is the significance of it? Do you have a notable chef attached? Who is your target demographic? The more specific the better.

5. Ask for Help

Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness. If anything, it shows how committed you are in taking the necessary steps to ensure your restaurant’s success. Don’t work in a vacuum. Talk to trusted professionals and peers to gain advice and feedback as it could provide insights useful to improving the structure of your business plan.

Why a Business Plan for a Restaurant Loan is Important

When a restaurant business applies for a loan, the biggest factor that lenders take into consideration is its potential for profitability. A well-written business plan is the best way to present this argument that your restaurant will be a success and is worth financing. You are the biggest champion of your own vision so put that passion into your plan.

Remember that writing your business plan for a restaurant loan is just half the battle. You’ll likely need to revise and make changes along the way to adapt to the current trends. It is a lot of work, but certainly worth completing if you want your business to succeed in the tough and crowded industry.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com