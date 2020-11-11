Caspian Monarque: One-Stop Online Store for the Best Caviar in the World!

In the Caspian Sea, we find a wide variety of fish. They include some endangered species as well. Caviar is the egg of endangered species of Caspian Sea fish. Since they are not available in every nation, they are in great demand due to their high nutritional value. Eggs of the fish are a rich source of protein and carbohydrates. They help in improving the immunity power to fight against disease-causing germs. There is a wide variety of fish available in the Caspian Sea. They include some endangered species of fish and Salmon, white fish trout, and Beluga. The eggs of these fish are the best Caviar in the world.

People often look for them online stores that sell them at affordable rates. In case you are searching for the best Caviar in the world, you are in the perfect place right now. Caspian Monarque is the best online store where you can buy Caviar at affordable cheap rates. Let us know more about different types of Caviar that are available in our online stores.

Beluga Caviar:-Belonging to the Huso Huso species of fish, they mostly found in the Caspian Sea. These caviars are used in preserved in tinned cans with the highest quality standards. Beluga caviar is exported to different nations and is specially used for garnishing purposes. They are frequently used for stuffing pancakes to make bigger and high nutritional value to everyday pancakes.

Osetra Caviar:- It is the most widely used Caviar in the food industry. They belong to Acipenser gueldenstaedti species of fish that are found mostly in the Caspian freshwater sea. Since they are salty due to mineral salts’ presence, they are used for balancing the sweetness of delicious cakes. They can control the sweetness of cakes effectively and are recommended by many cooks and chefs worldwide.

Sevruga caviar is found in abundance in the Caspian sea. They belong to Acipenser stellatus species. They are freshwater fish eggs and are mainly used in serving hot soups in cold countries. The presence of Sevruga caviar provides crunchiness to hot soups.

Persian Osetra:- It is a special type of Caspian fish egg that belongs to the Acipenser persicus species. This species of fish is declared endangered, and this makes them even more valuable. They are in great demand in the food processing industry because of its high nutritional value.

Protein, carbohydrate, and minerals are in abundance in Caviar. Eating Caviar can help us develop immunity power in the body and increase our stamina and energy. It helps us to fight against disease-causing germs and protect us from a dangerous infection that causes diseases. They are great in taste. That is why they are found in toppings of world-famous Iranian pizzas. Caspian Monarque is the best online seller of Caviar, where you can find a variety of Caspian fish eggs at affordable fixed rates. There is no middle person or a third party because additional cost is not levied to the purchaser.

