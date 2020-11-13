SEO Courses Worth Spending Time and Money on During Lockdown!

Coronavirus, which started in Wuhan China, has spread to almost all the countries in the world. Around one-third of the worldwide population is under lockdown and the numbers are increasing day by day. With over 3.1 Million coronavirus cases globally and more than two hundred thousand deaths, the situation is more than just serious.

Countries around the world are doing their best and taking strong measures to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and to slow down its spread. Some of the major measures by governments around the world include closing down schools, offices, airports, and in some cases, imposing a complete lockdown.

One Challenge After Another

The Health crisis is not the only challenge we are facing. As most colleges, universities, and offices are closed, people have a lot of time in hand. Even those taking online classes or working from home have a lot of time that was previously wasted during commute and getting ready for the office. Now the question is, what to do with all this spare time?

People are utilizing this time effectively and catching up with their distant relatives through video conferencing, spending quality time with their families, some are playing online games, others are engaged in in-door board games and the majority of them are watching online series and movies. This can be explained by the unprecedented increase in viewership on some of the online streaming websites.

However, there are a lot of other productive things you can do with all the spare time. If you have a fast internet connection like AT&T internet service a laptop or mobile phone, doing online courses is one of the best ways to productively utilize your time.

If you are worried about the cost of these courses, you should know that they are quite inexpensive. Moreover, a lot of online course websites are providing their courses on discounted rates and the best part is, some of the courses are even free of cost. Yes! You read that right. In fact, we would love to share the details of some SEO courses with you to help you achieve more during this lockdown.

But first, let’s just understand what SEO or Search Engine Optimization is.

WHAT IS SEO?

It is basically the exercise of increasing traffic on your site and by traffic, we mean relevant traffic by ranking high on search engine results. Relevant means those users who are interested in the content you publish or the products you sell. The more these users search your website on the internet the better are their chances of landing on your website organically and the more chances you have of converting these users into your customers.

Apart from this, there are a lot of advantages to learning Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Firstly, if you own an online business, you can get more users to your online store by using SEO; simply by using special keywords in your content or copy. Secondly, there are many employment opportunities out there for SEO experts. You can also provide part-time freelancing SEO services to many businesses and earn additional income. Thirdly, having an SEO certification is an add-on with your current qualification, which normally results in higher income. This is because SEO lets brands quickly get more online presence with the lowest possible cost especially compared to search engine marketing (SEM).

With that being said, let us introduce you to some of the amazing online SEO courses that can be advantageous for you in one way or the other.

SEMrush Academy

(https://www.semrush.com/academy/?utm_source=academy&utm_medium=promo&utm_campaign=seo-courses)

It provides leading courses and tools for SEO specialists which include:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Pay per click (PPC)

Content Marketing

The best thing about SEMrush Academy is that all the courses are free of cost!

Udemy – SEO

(https://www.udemy.com/course/seo-get-to-number1-in-google-search/?LSNPUBID=uh5Eg6gJfeI&ranEAID=uh5Eg6gJfeI&ranMID=39197&ranSiteID=uh5Eg6gJfeI-Fd0RBdgqnFt1DYkjgO3TZQ)

Udemy offers complete SEO Training + SEO for WordPress websites. It offers 40 amazing SEO factors that will help your website rank high on Google search engine. It also includes 13 technical SEO factors. Udemy’s SEO is a complete SEO package, which is way less costly compared to the benefits it offers.

It offers around 21 articles, over 9 hours of video content, assignments that help you to apply your knowledge and you’ll get a certificate of completion once you’re done with the course. Get this course now at an amazingly low price of €199.99 and you may get an additional discount once you enroll. Access to this course is unlimited.

The SEO Playbook

(https://www.robbierichards.com/seo-course/?affcode=183498_mr05i-bx)

This is one of the most detailed and practical SEO courses you’ll find online. It is basically created for intermediate and expert level users that teach students through a step-by-step approach to making it easier to understand the process of increasing viewership and conversions on your website.

For example, if you are selling a product that is a bit technical, you can put up instruction blogs on the website that will help out users such as how you can program DirectTv remote, etc. This way user experience is improved and people feel more comfortable with your product and service.

The website claims that after the course students immediately get new clients, fill in the important holes in processes, drastically increase organic traffic, gather new skills, and increase their offered services.

What differentiates this course from the rest of the SEO courses is that it is personally taught by the creator Robbie Richards who practically teaches by implementing the concepts on real case scenarios. Joining this course will give you access to a private community where you can interact with Robbie and hundreds of other SEO experts.

This course includes the following:

More than 100 training videos (the number is increasing over time)

To make the implementation easy, you get 20+ templates

50+ documents to explain the process step by step

Watch Robbie evaluate websites

Unlimited access to all the content available.

The SEO Playbook is a bit expensive as you’re charged $497 for the course, but it is an amazing learning experience.

Yoast SEO Training

(https://yoast.com/academy/)

Yoast is not only a WordPress plugin but the platform also provides you the opportunity to understand SEO in detail.

This updated training course gives you a complete understanding of SEO by offering WordPress SEO, SEO copywriting, and other site structure training. Doesn’t matter what your background is, whether you’re an expert or a beginner, digital marketing professional, content writer, web developer, or an entrepreneur, Yoast provides services for everyone.

Yoast SEO training comes in different packages starting from the basic free package to the premium package that costs around $499 per annum.

Detailed SEO Blueprint

(https://seoblueprint.com/)

It contains a wide range of video content to teach you about all the dimensions of SEO ranging from building links, keyword research, introduction to content marketing, specifics about on-site SEO, and a lot of related stuff. The creator of the course Viper Chill’s Glen Allsopp claims that this course is different from most of the courses available online as it contains a wide range of unique SEO tactics. The tactics are applied by the trainer on real-world biggest and renowned brands that receive millions of views every month.

Learning this course will help you to create an effective SEO strategy for your online business.

All In All

Once everything settles down, you probably won’t have this much time in your hands to learn a new skill or brush your old ones. Especially, for aspiring entrepreneurs, this is a great time to focus on your business’s strengths and weaknesses and how to make it ready for any challenges like COVID 19. Traditional businesses have proved to be a failure during this crisis, try to create more online footprint so you never go out of business, and for that learning SEO and relevant digital marketing techniques are very important.

Make sure to come out of this quarantine as a much better and more productive version of yourself. We hope this information about SEO courses will prove to be beneficial for you and may you efficiently use the time in hand to become more skillful.

Happy learning!

Baldwin Jackson is a successful digital marketer with expertise in search engine optimization and content marketing. The perfect balance of his analytical ability and creative thinking is what sets him apart from other practitioners in the digital marketing realm. He has helped a lot of small and medium-sized businesses in crafting their digital marketing strategies that are not only cost-effective but delivers results as well.

Baldwin is also a proud father of two kids and a Sports enthusiast.

