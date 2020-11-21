5 Things you Must Know Before Purchasing Hosting!

Hosting seems to be a simple part of web development. But that’s not the case.

Dealing with hosting can be a tricky experience and if you don’t know what to do, there’s a good chance that your hosting experience won’t be up to mark.

Many companies have different web hosting options to offer at different price ranges.

It’s always very confusing to choose the right one for yourself. Sometimes the cheaper options can work well for your website and sometimes things could go another way as well. To provide you ease we list some important things you need to know before purchasing hosting services.

Different hosting types are different from each other

If you are digging about hosting, you’d probably know about the terms VPS, dedicated, shared, etc. These terms represent different web hosting types and they are all not offered by every web host.

You should understand what you need as there are a lot of things that matter when web hosting is concerned.

If you don’t know which type of hosting you need, you’ll spend extra money on the types that you don’t even need.

For example, shared hosting is the cheapest form of hosting, and sometimes that is all you need.

Amongst the different kinds of hosting Magento hosting is one of them.

Data transfer and bandwidth are two different things.

People often confuse bandwidth with data transfer when considering web hosting.

In reality, both are different terms and have entirely different purposes.

Bandwidth refers to the total amount of data that can be substituted at a particular time. On the other hand data transfer is the exact or actual amount of data that can be substituted throughout.

Storage is never unlimited

If without much knowledge you start digging about web hosting this can go pretty weird. You’ll go through dozens of web hosts stating on their website that they are offering unlimited storage. But is that unlimited? Of course not.

Web hosts can provide you with ample storage that will probably never run out, but that doesn’t mean it’s unlimited. Everything has an end so as these unlimited offers. They’ll come to an end eventually.

HDD VS SSD

When you opt for web hosting services, you’ll likely get HDD(Hard Disk Drive) storage server options at the start. Now if you know HDD-based server is the cheapest form of storage. That’s the reason web hosts offer large HDD storage to the users.

As compared to not so fast HDD, SSD(Solid State Drive) is lightning fast in terms of speed. Now when you plan to purchase expensive hosting plans such as VPS, webs hosts will offer you SSD based servers facilities as well. Although it’s very fast, SSD server options are quite expensive.

Backup, Backup!

Backup is essential when you are dealing with storage options. On your site many incidents could happen, one of them is that you can lose your site data at any time. That’s is the reason you must go for those web hosts that offer weekly backup services at least.

You need to have a solid trust on the vendor you are dealing with. You must ensure that your data will remain safe and won’t go anywhere before purchasing a hosting!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com