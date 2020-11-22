A Definitive Guide to Voice Analytics Software!

Voice analytics software is rapidly growing within contact centres across the globe and is proving to be one of the most vital tools for managers and agents within the industry. Currently, voice analytics software isn’t implemented in the majority of these centres, despite all of the benefits of investing in it.

Within this article, we look at why contact centres should be taking the steps to seize voice analytics call centre software and just how it can benefit the sector.

What Is Voice Analytics

Voice analytics is an intelligent form of speech analytics. Speech analytics is a software that can analyse all forms of contact between agents and their customers, whether this is via phone calls, social media, emails and live chat features on websites.

This can be used to track any words or phrases that may need to be flagged which can help with compliance, customer service or product and service growth. Patterns in these phrases can be easily reported on so managers can take appropriate action.

All customer interactions can be transcribed into easy to understand transcripts and voice analytics software can even determine who is speaking, even when parties are talking over each other.

Voice analytics uses all of the above and goes one step further, not only can it detect what is being said, but also how it is being said. This is crucial as the emotion of a customer can provide huge insights into agent and product performance.

This is achieved by analysing the acoustics in a caller’s voice teamed with exceptional artificial intelligence. With this, reports can quickly be generated that can show a comprehensive overview of the satisfaction levels of customers.

Using Software For Voice Analytics

Swift and accurate data are vital to a successful contact centre. Crucial decision making can be made in conjunction with reports and appropriate actions can be taken to increase customer service levels, revenue and overall performance.

Data from customer interactions can come in two forms, structured and unstructured. Voice analytics takes data and structures it automatically to create reports that are both reliable and at a huge scale, compared to if a human was performing the same task.

How Does Voice Analytics Work?

The most common form of voice analytics is post-interaction. All interactions, on any platform, are transferred to the voice analytics tools with the use of batch transfer or a secure on-going route.

Reporting can be generated as quickly as a few hours, providing fast analysis to those who need it.

It isn’t just recent interactions that need to be looked into, sometimes historical phone calls and other communication need to be looked at in more detail. This could be due to a customer making claims against a previous conversation or even as simple as a manager wanting to show new agents examples of exceptional service previously made.

These can be pulled from previous days, weeks, months and even years previously.

Real-time voice analytics has recently been brought to market. However, the accuracy of this software is nowhere near the level of its predecessors and can experience latency, however, this is an element to keep an eye on.

Once the kinks have been resolved, this could prove to be one of the most useful voice analytics tools.

The Benefits of Voice Analytics

Divergent Capabilities

Voice analytics can detect excessive breaks in conversation or silence or moments when agents and customers are speaking over each other. Both of these are signs that something is not going right with the conversation.

Silence can be a sign of training issues or problems with internal systems while talking over one another can be an indication that customers and/or agents are becoming frustrated and this leads to a negative customer experience.

By detecting these and identifying the causes with the use of voice analytics, the necessary actions can be taken to provide the right training and support to help agents deliver the best possible results for customers, while also reducing average handling time.

Follow Script Adherence and Compliance

Many contact centres used scripts that agents should always follow to the best of their ability, not only does this ensure compliance but also keep standards consistent and ensures all customers are provided with the full and correct information they need.

Managers can be present at every interaction to ensure this. Voice analytics detect why agents stray away from scripts and flag any words or phrases used that could be non-compliant or considered as mis-selling.

Managers can analyse reports on this and take appropriate action if needed to rectify these issues.

Understanding Consumer Trends

Customers’ needs are always changing and this can’t always be predicted. Unprecedented changes in demands for products and services can happen without warning, from breaking newscasts to changes in government policies, or even celebrities endorsing certain items, this can lead to unexpected call volumes.

Voice analytics can detect common words and phrases used by callers and determine any patterns to report on. This can lead to many positive changes with the business.

From reducing call volumes by adding extra information to websites, apps and even pre-recorded scripts to altering current services to meet these new demands or creating new products.

All of this can be fed back to the sales and marketing teams to allow better progression and development to ensure maximum revenue, while also providing exceptional customer service.

Decrease Customer Churn

It is important to look after new customers and try and clinch that sale, but it is even more important to look after current ones.

With everything above in mind, by providing the best possible customer service, ensuring that agents are trained in all compliant methods, while also being able to fully understand the wants and needs to customers, they are less likely to cancel contracts or move to a competitor.

Voice analytics continues to grow and develop and new features are constantly being created by providers. This is helping contact centres to achieve the best possible results and stay ahead of the curve when it comes to providing the best service possible while reducing stress and pressure on agents.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com