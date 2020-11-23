The Importance of Colocation Data Centres for Businesses!

Data security in businesses today cannot be overemphasized. ‘Big Data’ as it is commonly termed, allows companies to provide personalized products to customers at scale. Yet managing sensitive information used by a business and maintaining an adequate infrastructure to support it can pose a logistical nightmare. Also, with continuously growing data volume, threats of cybersecurity are on the rise.

A feasible solution to this modern problem is a colocation data centre, whether you look at it from a business-sustainability or economic perspective. Staying profitable is crucial to all businesses, and colocation facilities give organizations access to rentable data storage systems, housed within top-notch security protocols and constant power supply.

How do Data Centre’s Render Services?

In the same way that two computers can be connected through a local network, internet servers apply network communication in relaying information to online browsers. Before transmission, data stored within a data centre server is distributed into packets and transferred via routers which choose the best path to advance with the data.

Then, it uses a mix of wireless and wired networks to link with a user’s internet service provider and finally arrives on the device of the end-user. Each time an address is typed into a browser, servers automatically request information. This process is reversed when the end-user stores information.

UK colocation providers do not interfere with physical servers unless their clients purchase direct administration, typically designated “remote hands are required”. Otherwise, you are responsible for the configuration and setup of your organization’s needs and replacing broken equipment.

Establishments that patronize these services need a reasonably good grasp of what they will do to their server, how it will be done and what software and hardware add-ons that will support their hosting objectives. Most clients of colocation facilities move their hardware from their current premises to the provider’s own. Since servers must then be accessed remotely, they are controlled using consoles.

Why Colocation Data Centre’s are Important for Businesses

Colocation data centres have surpassed their role of being a supplementary storage facility. They have, in fact, become the primary resource in the market.

Data Storage and Maintenance

A company’s data storage requirements keep rising steadily. To keep up with the surge in demand, data centres push the limits of tangible capacity. They are carving out creative ways of processing and storing data that spur businesses to branch out of cloud computing.

Data centres and enterprises are bent on meeting data storage needs that incorporate physical and cloud storage. This technological change is on the cusp of advancing merger and acquisition activities that result in an exponential increase in data collection and collaboration. This in turn has further driven the need for data storage.

Enhanced Growth Opportunities

After organization’s realize how important data is to the growth of their business, many organizations look for data centre solutions. These colocation facilities touch both the business and technological realms of development. Companies are aware that they can use the assistance of a professional data handling service which provides a comprehensive infrastructure to manage their data. This then allows them to focus on core objectives.

Higher Margins

Businesses understand more about investing in a tactical colocation data centre to help them access cost scale, data security and efficiency in service. These service providers allow companies to customize solutions for their customers without sacrificing their vital business processes. To achieve market growth, organization’s consider additional capital.

UK colocation data centres allow you to make prompt and cost-effective use of technical resources. Providers will also cut down on implementation needed if you require less storage or fewer systems. This is one of the primary reasons that businesses will patronize vendors despite costs incurred for using their service.

How Much Does Colocation Cost?

The pricing of this service depends on

The physical space that the server takes up in the facility

The degree of network connectivity that is needed

Amount of power delivered to the cluster

The on-site support service required (pay-per-use basis)

To host servers with colocation, your company will pay for the amount of physical space needed to house them. Organization’s that have robust needs and cannot source capital to invest in their high-grade containment can choose colocation as an affordable alternative.

How Does Colocation Improve Data Security

Numerous organization’s, particularly those in finance and healthcare, are governed by strict regulations and can face penalties if these are violated. Aside from this, there are potential operational risks of data breaches or other cyber-attacks. Various companies need to store their vast quantities of private data that cybercriminals target for theft or extortion.

One must then wonder what the security advantages of opting for colocation are. Some of the ways through which it improves data security are discussed below.

A colocation provider is responsible for facility infrastructure. Management and deployment of the IT equipment is the tenant’s prerogative while virtual safeguards are implemented to support the protection of these assets. The virtual supports include firewalls, application protection, real-time network monitoring, endpoint security at the user level etc.

From a cybersecurity perspective, there is no difference in virtual protection of your network. It is your responsibility to apply your technology stack in providing adequate cybersecurity. That means you must implement a multi-layer security perimeter while the colocation provider is principally tasked with the hardware security.

These are some of the physical security protection provided:

24/7 security staffing

Access control systems such as biometric authentication

Environmental hazard safeguarding

Security cameras

Custom security protocols for clients with specific requirements.

Buildings, structures and other support systems must reduce access to control risk. Fences surround the perimeter, thickness and material of building walls, the number of entrances and exits are taken into account.

All logs, including video surveillance footage, must be stored on file for at least three months. Even if breaches are identified late, records help to identify susceptible systems and entry points. They also run audits periodically. These consist of daily security checkups, physical walkthroughs, quarterly PCI and SOC audits.

