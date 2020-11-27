Why a Superfast Internet Connection is Integral for Construction Sites During COVID-19!

The last few years in the construction industry has witnessed a huge contribution of technology to the sector, and as a result of the new technologies added and employed to construction sites, the safety and efficiency of various projects can be implemented. The COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized the need for construction site internet availability since people who work in the construction sites can’t work remotely.

Also, at construction sites, there are very few devices that don’t rely on the internet connection for construction sites. They need an internet connection to communicate with themselves on the worksite, their clients, as well as use it for some construction machines to function properly.

Therefore, to work in a construction site in this pandemic period, a necessity that will make construction work go seamless is a superfast construction site internet, without this, some of the most important aspects of a project could fall victim to inadequate operation.

How broadband has impacted construction sites

It is usually very tiring to organize construction site internet connections, to the extent that projects had to rely on construction site 4G. No doubt, the 4G has its benefits, however, the download speed is not encouraging, and slower compared to the fixed-line, which can potentially lead to a complete network outage. When running every project, a strong and reliable construction site internet connection is important.

Before, it takes time to, and sometimes even months to install WiFi for the use of both visitors and staff. In addition to the long wait time, it was expensive to implement, having in mind that it’s a short term project. Now, within 10 days, any good construction site WiFi provider can fix lines installed, at a lower cost compared to the previous price.

Construction technology relying on Broadband

Instant sharing of information by a central platform is one of the primary functions of the Internet of Things. People use it in the form of household devices, speakers, and smartwatches. In our professional lives, the Internet of Things (IoT) is something a lot of us will be used to. A 2015 study by McKinsey Global institute discussed how construction companies could save $160 billion, resulting from driverless trucks, if the IoT is fully optimized.

The growth of construction technology has enabled construction site machines to now become smarter and capable of coordinating themselves with sensors. The cement mixer sensor is a common use of the Internet of Things, which can detect when the quantity is going low and can alert workers to top it up. Just with the aid of the sensor, it reduces the stress of having to check if the cement has finished or not, while also ensuring that it doesn’t run low.

Further, with the use of geo-location for wearable technologies, safety is guaranteed, as workers on the site can be notified when they are moving closer to danger zones. This is also in use at the construction sites in this COVID-19 pandemic period to notify workers when they are breaching the social distancing guidelines. The Internet of Things even helps to reduce carbon emissions, as sensors in the vehicles and machinery can spot when they are not being used, and automatically switches off to conserve energy.

Cloud Technologies

Over the years, the way we share information and communicate with each other has been transformed by the cloud. That wouldn’t be possible without using a strong and reliable internet connection. More efficiency is guaranteed when project members can instantly send a large file between themselves to comment, update, and edit, in real-time.

From anywhere in the world, one can sign off finances, tools, and projects, which facilitates communication between experts, without wait time, irrespective of wherever they are located in the world.

Drones

In construction sites, drones have become an essential commodity. Most drones today are WiFi-enabled, which means both contractors, and clients can get a bird’s eye view of the construction project in real-time, and this won’t be possible without a construction site internet connection.

Furthermore, with live streaming, managers can also be provided with an aerial view of the construction project from any location, which means a comprehensive risk assessment can be conducted to confirm the condition of a project, in case a construction error is not noticed at ground level.

Conclusion

It is without a doubt that within the construction industry, with or without the Covid-19 pandemic, a superfast internet connection is imperative. Also, the evolution of technology is a strong indication that in the future, the majority of methods and tools that would be required for the implementation of a construction project must have broadband connectivity.

With this, construction companies would be able to take full advantage of these technologies, now that internet providers are adapting to the new change.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com